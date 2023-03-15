Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This past session of the West Virginia Legislature saw bills unnecessarily rushed through, putting input and access from special interest groups above that of the citizens who elected them. Civility and decorum are out the window. The Republicans are a megamajority now. They don’t need us or our input; they don’t want it and they simply don’t care.

Here are some examples of that:

Rick Staton is a former majority leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and a resident of South Charleston.

