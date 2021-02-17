The “Father of Black History” grew up right here in West Virginia.
Carter G. Woodson left school early to work in the state’s southern coalfields. In 1895, he attended Douglass High School, in Huntington. He would go on to establish the first Negro History Week in 1926, the precursor to what is now Black History Month.
West Virginia has a rich Black history, but has West Virginia truly embraced this richness?
West Virginia was the cornerstone not only for Dr. Woodson to propel himself through school, but also to develop the study of African diaspora. He believed a vital way to ease race relations in this nation was through the education of Black Americans.
The majority of Black Americans were denied admission to traditionally white institutions. To serve the educational needs of the Black community historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were established. There are only 107 HBCUs in the United States, and West Virginia is home to two of them — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State College (formerly West Virginia Colored Institute and Bluefield Colored Institute, respectively).
West Virginia having two HBCUs historically shows the diverse opportunities they had to offer. While both colleges have a great history, unfortunately they have not been able to continue to cultivate that richness. Both of these HBCUs have one thing in common: Neither one offers a major in African American studies. It is concerning to have such a deep Black history but not offer the major in the field that Dr. Woodson helped pioneer. Dr. Woodson even served as academic dean at West Virginia State University from 1920 to 1922.
So, while it is inspiring to have two historically Black colleges, it is also disheartening to currently not have the option to learn about that valuable history.
West Virginia’s history in its totality highlights education and equality.
However, if these two HBCUs are not promoting the study of African diaspora through their respected history programs, are we truly getting an accurate historical representation of West Virginia? Just like Black lives, Black history matters.