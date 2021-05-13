There is a presumption of equality that surrounds the United States of America, especially if you look at surface value.
Below the surface, systemic racism toward the Black community is the status quo. Which is only beneficial to the white population who do not face these same issues. This is in no way placing blame on the white community for having a clear path to their American dream. Most don’t realize how clear the path is for them compared to the average Black citizen.
However, that color difference alone allows a white citizen to get the benefit of the doubt, while the Black citizen receives the benefit of the worst.
This assumption of the worst continues to show an ugly side of America that screams “All Lives Don’t Matter.”
Systematic police brutality against the Black community, specifically Black males, shows the benefit of the worst. Black men historically to present day have been viewed as inherently dangerous.
Jonathan Price was shot and killed in Dallas for trying to break up a domestic dispute. Although Price was trying to deescalate the situation, police arrived on the scene assuming the worst. Price, a Black male, must be the issue. He must be dangerous.This is a systemic luxury white male citizens receive.
Granted the benefit of the doubt, doubtful they could be the problem. Doubtful they could ever be as dangerous as a Black man. As a Black male in the United states, you cannot jog through your neighborhood without being suspicious. You get the benefit of the worst, you are either running after someone or running away from the scene of a crime.
We saw this play out in Glynn County, Georgia, with Ahmaud Arbery. A white man takes a run through their neighborhood with the benefit of the doubt. “They must be out for the exercise or enjoying the nice weather.” This is a luxury the white community rarely acknowledges.
The unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed another glaring case of this disparity. Kyle Ritternhouse, armed with an AR-15, got the benefit of the doubt from police officers even after he engaged in dangerous confrontations with protesters. While 13-year-old Adam Toledo received the benefit of the worst as he was shot while supposedly holding a handgun at the end of a foot chase. In both instances there was an encounter with police and both ended very differently.
American society is still looking through a narrow lens at the Black community. A lens that allows systemic racism to control the narrative of how we view each other. In order to start to break this view Americans both Black and white need to be willing to engage with each other.
We must allow Black citizens to explain their anguish and frustration unapologetically, while white Americans come to terms with the uncomfortable reality that is in front of them. As uncomfortable as it is for white Americans to realize these luxuries, it’s even more uncomfortable and quite frankly dangerous for Black Americans to live in this status quo.
As stated by Angela Davis, “It is in collectivities that we find reservoirs of hope and optimism”. So if we take this collective action, accepting help from both sides, we won’t just have a presumption of equality. We could truly begin to stand as the “United” States of America.