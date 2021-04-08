The statement has never been “Only Black lives matter” or “Just Black lives matter.” Actually, it has always implied that “Black lives matter, too.”
On the surface, you would expect American society to understand this but, unfortunately, the nation as a whole is not ready to have that honest discussion.
There are still a number of white Americans who are not willing to admit this truth to themselves, let alone publicly. That’s why the phrase “All Lives Matter” became the national response to “Black Lives Matter,” instead of digging deeper to understand BLM.
“All Lives Matter” is a more comfortable response for the masses, it upholds America’s great aspirations — that all men are created equal. To publicly admit “Black Lives Matter” would mean you’re also admitting that America has failed to live up to its own lofty goals as a country.
All Lives Matter serves as a nice distraction from the uncomfortable truth — the truth that all lives can’t matter until Black lives do. Black lives have always mattered, but there are still citizens of this nation’s population who have not acknowledged this fact. Instead, we chose to declare all lives matter without addressing the injustices that Black lives face.
It is undeniable that all lives matter but, if that was truly the case in this country, would tragedies like Oscar Grant and Elijah McClain have happened? If we were all treated as equal citizens in America’s social contract, would “Black Lives Matter” have caused such a dismissive response from the majority?
BLM is the continuation of the conversation that still needs to happen. Benjamin Franklin stated, “Justice can not be served until those who are unaffected are equally as outraged as those who are.” While it’s true that all lives matter, it is not accurate, because those who are unaffected are not as outraged about the injustices the Black community deals with. So, we stay in a perpetual cycle of the status quo, with no tangible changes in sight.
Police brutality and systemic racism toward Black Americans is the status quo, which is only beneficial to the white population who don’t face these same issues. There are plenty of white Americans who truly believe Black lives matter. This country needs to continue to see these citizens show their support publicly.
To move the needle forward, it will take a collective effort. The citizens of the United States will truly have to face the question of their own morality.
Historically, and even as recent as 2020, this nation has been faced with a moral conflict. Promoting unity and freedoms granted to all its citizens while there are still systems in place that hinder the Black community. These systems have hindered the Black community so much that injustice has become normalized. This normalization causes the Black community to respond with the constant cry of “Black Lives Matter” because, as a whole, America has yet to address its own failure: failure to ensure the Black community that they matter; failure to ensure we stand on our own principles written in the U.S. Constitution; failure to truly say we are the “United States.”
Until that unified effort is put forth, we will continue to see the gap between Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter.