The U.S Constitution grants every citizen the right of freedom of speech, and freedom of expression. The first step to standing united is to have dialogue. To engage in dialogue it requires two sides to speak and to listen as well. Nowhere in the Constitution does it grant the right to a discussion. So, while we might all be speaking, are we truly listening to one another?
Unfortunately, the answer is a resounding “No." The Black community continues to be frustrated with the feeling of being unheard while daily life continues on with a dangerous status quo.
Today many in the White community say “All Lives Matter" and "Black Lives Matter” but are they listening to the true anguish of the black citizens' voices when they speak? Conversely, is the Black community listening to proposed solutions by the White community to help?
Intent can be hard to pin down when it comes to engaging in discussions of racial equality. Is the White population saying the right things merely to pacify the Black population because “it’s not that bad?” Is the Black community too frustrated and hurt to hear the authenticity in the White citizens' voices because “We have been asking for help for generations?” A collective effort is needed to reach racial equality. While no one person is responsible for Americans' shortcomings, the citizenry is responsible for upholding the nations’ core values.
The Black citizens must be allowed to vent their unfiltered emotions and distrust about America constructively, without being labelled as “radical” or “too Black”. These labels from the White community come across as dismissive and unwilling to listen to what has been systematically hurting black people in this nation. By no means is the white community obligated to agree with everything that is vented out, but in order to stand united the white community needs to be open minded when listening.
The Black community wants to be heard, for the white citizens to be willing to openly acknowledge their plight and help take responsibility for fixing it. In return the White community must be allowed to ask questions to further their understanding of the severity of the situation without being ridiculed as “oblivious” or “unwilling to change.” These labels from the Black community can discourage white support. This causes White citizens to feel hesitant about offering help. Further expanding the gap between black, white and the collective effort needed to address the racial inequality in this nation.
The yet to be United States of America is forced again to deal with its own evils. We had the Civil Rights Movement, and human rights movements, however, now we need a collective movement in order to break down our systemic issues. A movement that starts with open dialogue which allows us to begin to build towards becoming the greatest nation; not solely the nation with the greatest aspirations. As James Baldwin stated, “ I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
In order to stand as the United States of America we must be willing to criticize this nation for the betterment of all its citizens.