America loves to see their athletes succeed, achieve greatness, entertain the masses and represent this nation in the Olympics; but beware not to step outside the lines of what an athlete is “supposed to do,” especially Black athletes.
The United States expects its Black athletes to compete with blinders on, in relation to the world, without utilizing their platform to speak up about political or social issues. America supports what the Black athlete can do for them, rather than what the Black athlete can bring attention to. Black athletes have widespread influence that can help invoke positive change, if they are willing to accept the responsibility and backlash.
In American society, there has always been a higher standard placed on great athletes, although some have been given a shorter leash. The Black athlete not only is expected to perform their best consistently, but also the Black community expects them to use their platform to speak out against racial and social injustice. Some are willing to take a firm stance against systemic racism in America, even knowing that “shorter leash” is there, threatening their professional career.
While taking strong stances is admirable and necessary in the Black community, taking a stand has risks that the Black athlete must consider. If the stance they take is not widely accepted or understood by the American public, then that athlete runs the risk of losing sponsorships, fans and their entire career.
Prime examples of athletes who have dealt with this backlash are Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick.
Within their respective sports, Ali and Kaepernick firmly stood on their morals. With their strong conviction, both of these athletes willingly risked their professional careers for the causes that they valued above themselves and their sports.
For Americans who never stood behind these athletes and, subsequently, the intentions they convey to the world, you are missing a positive and equality-driven message. However, as the misinterpretation of the message continues, so does the tightening of the leash, which, in turn, perpetuates the cycle of Black athletes hesitating to speak out after bearing witness to the systemic scrutiny their peers go through.
This negative pushback America has continued to enforce not only hurts the Black community but American society in its entirety. Without the courageous voices of Black athletes, America has lost the chance to begin conversations toward positive change.
This constriction is the short “leash” Black athletes have to constantly be aware of. Our athletes are not organizations, nor have they volunteered to be spokesmen for the Black community, but they are role models to young children. Athletes have become a vital part in pushing forward the social consciousness of America.
Athletes, like Venus Williams, Raven Saunders and Naomi Osaka, continue to break down barriers and embrace being an inspiration to those who look up to them. As these positive role models remain at the forefront of American sports, it begs the question: When will America take their blinders off, remove the “leashes” and see the Black athletes as multifaceted individuals?