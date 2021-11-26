As Congress continues debating the massive, trillion-dollar budget reconciliation bill, proposals targeting the natural gas and oil industry are also on the table. With inflation on the rise, West Virginia can’t afford for Washington to impose more taxes on the energy industry.
While U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recognizes the importance of West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry, the methane tax that is contained in the reconciliation bill would impose a punitive tax on the natural gas and oil sector, while ignoring other major sources of methane. This new tax would hinder domestic energy production at a time when the U.S. needs more natural gas and oil, not less, and inflation is increasing. The costly plan would certainly put more financial pressure on both West Virginian and American households while devastating communities hardest hit by the long decline of the American industrial economy.
More taxes on natural gas and oil aren’t the answer. The federal and state government already have strict regulations to minimize methane emissions, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced a new rule addressing methane. The consequences of an additional methane fee could be devastating for West Virginia’s energy sector and economy, particularly for the communities I represent in the House of Delegates.
In the end, West Virginia consumers could pay even more at the pump and for home heating with fewer jobs and lower wages to foot the bill. To our leaders in Washington, stop the punitive methane tax to fund out-of-control spending and support smart energy policies that promote the development of domestic natural gas and oil.
Riley Keaton, R-Roane, represents the 11th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.