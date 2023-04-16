Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Before I retired, West Virginia state code made the director of the Division of Natural Resources or his designated representative an ex officio member of the board of directors of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. I served as that designated representative for several years.

It was frustrating to participate in board meetings and not be able to express my personal views since I was officially representing DNR.

Stories you might like

Robert Beanblossom grew up in Mingo County and retired after a 42-year career with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He now resides in western North Carolina and can be reached at

r.beanblossom1862@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you