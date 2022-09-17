Fire towers once dotted much of West Virginia’s forested landscape. Strategically located on vantage points atop tall ridges, these towers and the men and women who staffed them were the front line of defense in the struggle to provide protection to the state’s forests.
When a telltale plume of smoke appeared above the horizon, fire tower observers would take a bearing by sighting along an instrument called an alidade which was mounted on top of a circular map located in the center of the tower cab. They would then radio or telephone the reading to a nearby district forestry office. By “crossing checking” the bearings from two or more towers, the fire dispatcher could pinpoint the exact location of the fire and direct a crew to the scene.
Experienced observers, however, often came to know the landscape surrounding their tower so well that when a smoke sprung up, they immediately knew where it was located without having to check.
Towers were located mainly in the southern and eastern portion of West Virginia providing coverage to about two-thirds of the state. Because of its gentle sloping terrain and lack of high peaks, towers were not built in the Ohio River Valley area nor in the northern panhandle. After 1948, the Conservation Commission (now the Division of Natural Resources) purchased its first airplane and hired a pilot – Edsel France — who frequently patrolled this area as well as southern West Virginia, where fires were a particular problem. Later, Asher Kelly, longtime assistant state forester in charge of fire control and, later, state forester, flew countless hours of fire detection.
The first towers were merely “crow’s nests” — simple platforms built in the tops of tall trees. They were soon replaced by wooden, two-story structures with living space on the first floor and an observation deck on the second. In 1922, the state’s first steel tower was constructed on Backbone Mountain in Tucker County.
Thorney Mountain Fire Tower on Seneca State Forest in Pocahontas County has recently become a popular tourist destination after it was converted into a rental unit by DNR’s State Park and Recreation Section a few years ago.
Kanawha County once had four fire towers – Bee Mountain, Foreman Knob, Mt. Desert and Johnson Knob. Bee Mountain, which sat at the head of Len’s Creek near Marmet just off US 119, was the most visible and most visited of the four. Emory N. “Pop” Wriston, was first employed by the State in 1917 and was instrumental in building many of the first fire towers. By the end of his career, Wriston had helped build a total of 18 towers around the state. He died in 1966.
In his writings, Wriston recalls the Mt. Desert construction job was built the year after Bee Mountain. Once the tower and observers’ cabin were completed, the crew constructed a telephone line to Mammoth to establish a connection to the East Bank exchange. Later that same year they built 10 miles of telephone line to connect Johnson Knob with an outside exchange.
Towers were staffed for a period of about eight to 14 weeks each spring and fall when fires were most apt to occur. At one time observers were required to live on-site during their employment and be available around the clock. After labor laws implemented in the 1960s eliminated that requirement, a typical day consisted of a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. work schedule with an hour for lunch. If numerous fires were occurring or fire danger was high, observers were allowed a dinner break and then reported back about 7 p.m., staying on duty sometimes as late as midnight. Observers might work days at a time, however, depending on fire weather, and were paid overtime.
Visitors would often remark “You sure must have a lonely job,” but most observers quickly told you that wasn’t the case. Always on alert scanning for new fires, constant radio traffic and frequent telephone calls kept observers busy and time passed quickly. In addition, towers in more accessible locations saw a steady stream of visitors, particularly on weekends. During the evening when not on duty observers could relax in their cabins watching TV or listening to the radio since reception was usually pretty good. From early on women were employed and many made excellent observers. Married couples were ideal for the job. Although idle chatter on the radio was frowned upon, enough occurred that observers developed a strong sense of camaraderie and friendship toward each other even though they might never meet.
In addition to watching for fires, observers often played critical roles in other emergency situations such as relaying radio traffic from ground units responding to floods or other natural disasters. One observer in Mingo County was able to take a bearing on aircraft crash and direct state police to the scene. One individual survived due to the observer’s quick thinking. The observer at Point Mountain in Webster County in the mid-1960s was alerted by an excited youth that he had inadvertently shot his hunting buddy. The county forest ranger was notified from the tower radio and an ambulance requested. Following an emergency operation, the youth fully recovered.
Several factors brought the use of towers to a close. They were expensive to operate requiring year-round maintenance of access roads and communications systems; and it became increasingly difficult to recruit observers. In addition, aircraft used for detection became more affordable and telephone service became ubiquitous throughout rural West Virginia. Most fires came to be reported by concerned citizens.
In 1970, the U.S. Forest Service closed all of its towers on the Monongahela and George Washington National Forests. State operated towers were gradually phased out with the last remaining ones permanently closed at the end of the 1990 fall fire season. Most have now been sold off and dismantled but about a dozen or so remain in the state — standing as silent sentinels of a fascinating era.