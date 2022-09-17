Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fire towers once dotted much of West Virginia’s forested landscape. Strategically located on vantage points atop tall ridges, these towers and the men and women who staffed them were the front line of defense in the struggle to provide protection to the state’s forests.

When a telltale plume of smoke appeared above the horizon, fire tower observers would take a bearing by sighting along an instrument called an alidade which was mounted on top of a circular map located in the center of the tower cab. They would then radio or telephone the reading to a nearby district forestry office. By “crossing checking” the bearings from two or more towers, the fire dispatcher could pinpoint the exact location of the fire and direct a crew to the scene.

Stories you might like

Robert Beanblossom retired after a 42-year career with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. A member of the Society of American Foresters, he is currently the volunteer caretaker of the US Forest Service’s Cradle of Forestry on the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

Tags

Recommended for you