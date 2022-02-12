Forestry is the profession that is the “art and science of managing our forest lands for all of the goods and services they can produce in perpetuity.” These can range from timber production to wildlife values, to recreation and wilderness, to urban forests and a whole host of other goods and services.
A bachelor’s degree is a minimum requirement, and continuing education is a must for foresters throughout their careers.
As I attend professional meetings of the Society of American Foresters today, I am constantly amazed at the depth and scope of my profession. Presentations include topics such as climate change; geographic information systems; forest policy and law; wildlife management; forest economics; urban forestry; ecosystem function; genetics; social attitudes; and a wide array of others.
It is a complex profession and requires a lot of skill and dedication.
As a profession, it was first introduced in the United States from Europe to western North Carolina on the estate of George Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt hired the very first trained American forester and later replaced him with a German forester who opened the very first school of forestry in America on Sept. 1, 1898.
The historical significance of these events is commemorated at the Cradle of Forestry in America located on the Pisgah National Forest near Brevard, North Carolina.
The first major step in establishing professional forestry in West Virginia occurred in July, 1935, when W.C. Percival left his post as district ranger on the Greenbrier Ranger District at Bartow on the Monongahela National Forest to oversee the establishment of a school of forestry at West Virginia University. In September, 31 freshmen entered the program. An interesting sidenote is the fact that these same freshmen soon formed the WVU Forestry Club and played a vital role in the program’s future.
In 1937, funds were requested from the West Virginia Legislature for a four-year program. When these funds were not forthcoming, club members took it upon themselves to contact influential individuals throughout the state to get the needed backing. By the close of the session, the necessary financial support has been obtained and the first graduating class of 11 foresters received their degrees in May, 1939.
The number of foresters in the state has increased considerably from that point forward.
Today, the School of Forestry and Natural Resources is located in Percival Hall, located on the Evansdale Campus. The northern half of Coopers Rock State Forest is utilized for teaching and research purposes and the school is recognized as one of the leading forestry programs in the US.
From its inception, the profession of forestry has been a rousing success. I am justifiably proud of the many significant contributions my professional colleagues have made over the years to enhance the quality of life in America.
Today, the United States has about four times the population it had in 1898, living at a substantially higher standard of living, yet our forests and wildlife are, in most of their major dimensions, in significantly better condition today than they were a little over a century ago.
Our forests and wildlife have demonstrated a resilience and responsiveness to professional management undreamed of by the early pioneer conservationists such as John Muir, Gifford Pinchot and Dr. Carl A. Schenck at the turn of the century.
It is the measure of both this inherent resilience and of the success of the policies advocated and implemented by professional foresters that this is true.
Consider for example, that in the early 1900s, wildfires commonly burned about 40 to 60 million acres annually across the nation. Today, even with the challenges of drier weather and longer fire seasons, particularly in the West, created largely by climate change and development in what is referred to as the “urban-wildland interface,” that figure is down to about 6 million acres even in our worst fire seasons years.
Due largely to these rampant wildfires at the turn of the century there were perhaps as many as 100 million acres of “cut over” lands, mainly in the East, that were considered to be worthless or stocked with undesirable tree species. These “cut over” lands have long since been reforested. Today, many of these same lands contain vibrant, mature timber and others have been harvested a second, third or even fourth time and regenerated to young forests. West Virginia, as an example, in 1910 was 35% forested; today, the state is about 78% forested making it the third most forested state percentage-wise in the nation.
In, 1900, the volume of timber harvested greatly exceeded forest growth and there were genuine concerns that the U.S. faced a real timber shortage. Today, forest growth rates have exceeded removals and loses since 1940, with each decade generally showing a greater margin of growth than the one preceding it.
Currently, the volume of timber grown in West Virginia exceeds losses to fire, insects, disease and harvesting by about 30% annually. That same figure holds true for the nation as well.
In 1900, no provision for reforestation was made. Today, tree plantings on all forest ownerships have increased dramatically, especially since World War II. The West Virginia Division of Forestry no longer operates a tree nursery since almost all areas of the state are considered adequately restocked.
There were few state and national parks, forests and other public owned lands before the advent of the profession of forestry, but today 42% of all forest land in the United States is in public ownership — a legacy other nations throughout the world envy and attempt to emulate.
West Virginia is truly blessed in having in excess of 1.2 million acres of public lands for all to enjoy.
At the turn of the 20th century many wildlife species which formerly were abundant were severely depleted or on the brink of extinction. Wildlife restoration has been a major conservation success story. Through the dedicated efforts of foresters and wildlife professionals, wildlife species have made remarkable comebacks.
Climate change, especially with its effect of increasing extreme fire behavior, invasive species, urbanization, forest fragmentation, increasing recreational use and many other complex environmental challenges await tomorrow’s foresters; but with the best forestry schools, the best research and the best trained foresters in the world, I predict the profession is ably up to the task.