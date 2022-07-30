Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I recently flew back from California where I served on a wildfire prevention and education team in the Plumas National Forest. It marked my fifth deployment to California on wildfire assignments – three of which have been since 2020.

I worked on the Feather River Ranger District. Well over half of the district has already been destroyed by wildfires which have occurred with an ever-increasing frequency and intensity in recent years. The magnitude of the devastation is hard to describe. Hundreds of thousands of acres have been completely obliterated. No seed source remains for natural reproduction to occur; and it will take a massive reforestation effort to return these lands to productive forests.

Robert Beanblossom grew up in Mingo County and retired after a 42-year career with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He now resides in western North Carolina and can be reached at r.beanblossom1862@outlook.com.

