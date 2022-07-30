I recently flew back from California where I served on a wildfire prevention and education team in the Plumas National Forest. It marked my fifth deployment to California on wildfire assignments – three of which have been since 2020.
I worked on the Feather River Ranger District. Well over half of the district has already been destroyed by wildfires which have occurred with an ever-increasing frequency and intensity in recent years. The magnitude of the devastation is hard to describe. Hundreds of thousands of acres have been completely obliterated. No seed source remains for natural reproduction to occur; and it will take a massive reforestation effort to return these lands to productive forests.
It was sad to see where vibrant communities once existed. I recall one place I visited that the only thing left was “School Crossing” written on the pavement and a forlorn swing silently standing in an empty playground. Small campers dotted the landscape where homes once stood as people struggled to return to some sense of place and normalcy. Psychological scars were evident wherever I went. Numerous individuals had stories to relate how they or a loved one had lost their home and simply wanted to talk.
There are numerous factors leading to this current state of affairs with regard to our western forests and I could discuss their individual impacts at length: the wildland-urban interface, budget reductions facing state and federal forestry agencies and needed forest management especially thinning and prescribed burning. All of them are secondary, in my opinion, to the one, overriding environmental issue facing our planet today and that is climate change.
It is real, it is dangerous and it will destroy us and our standard of living unless we take the necessary steps to address its impact. It is the driving force behind these unprecedented levels of wildfire intensity facing natural resource managers today and is causing numerous other catastrophic events such as major flooding. hurricanes and record setting snowfall.
Consider these facts:
110 million tons of carbon dioxide are released each day.
Heat captured in our atmosphere every day is the equivalent of 500,000 atomic bombs of the size that were dropped on Japan during World War II.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed in 1988 to collect and assess evidence on climate change. Since then, it has produced a series of alarming climate models. Under these models, most of the planet’s ice cover will melt by the end of the century and trigger a cascade of irreversible consequences, including flooding strong enough to engulf entire cities. Some 13 million Americans will be forced to relocate from our coastal areas due to rising sea levels by the end of the century.
West Virginia is not immune to the effects of climate change. Extreme flooding occurred in many sections of the State in 2016.
The current pattern of a dryer West and a wetter East will not continue forever and it is quite likely the eastern portion of the United States will face a major drought in the years ahead. West Virginia suffered a drought of epic proportions in the early 1930s and again in the fall of 1952 when over 600,000 acres of forest land burned across the state.
It will be far worse next time due to climate change and when it does happen, West Virginia will be ill prepared to face the crisis.
The solution is not insurmountable — we simply must quit burning fossil fuels, especially coal. It is unconscionable that our so-called “political leaders” in West Virginia still support an industry that has given so little and cost us so much as a society. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has finally supported legislation that will address climate change, but not before working out a deal for natural gas pipelines. He may well be judged the way Bull Conner was after the civil rights movement — on the wrong side and deeply ridiculed. And the same can be said for other West Virginia politicians, including Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and many others too numerous to name.
Allow me to state something for the record. Perhaps others have thought it; but to my knowledge, it has been left unsaid until now: Every time I read in the Gazette-Mail where a coal mine has shut down or a strip-mining firm has filed for bankruptcy, I silently rejoice. It is a good thing; not a bad one when it happens.
We cannot continue to hold the world hostage because of a few greedy coal operators and their political sycophants who care for little else but the profits they receive. The stakes are too high.
Robert Beanblossom grew up in Mingo County and retired after a 42-year career with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He now resides in western North Carolina and can be reached at r.beanblossom1862@outlook.com.