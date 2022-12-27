Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia has always been a relatively poor state with an economy largely based on the extraction of natural resources -- especially coal. Consequently, the state government has historically struggled to provide its citizens with even the most basic of services.

Even today, West Virginia consistently ranks near the bottom whenever any parameter of social well-being is measured and continues to slide into economic oblivion.

Robert Beanblossom is retired from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He is currently the volunteer caretaker at the Cradle of Forestry in America. Email him at r.beanblossom1862@outlook.com

