It’s encouraging to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., help turn West Virginia toward the future of transportation.
This past week’s announcement from Manchin and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm of an initiative to develop lithium ion batteries in West Virginia, move the state away from coal and bring more of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain to the United States is a step forward.
Where some see problems with foreign EV mineral supply, manufacturing and recycling, focusing on the opportunity to bring these things to West Virginia is vital to ensure the state’s place in the ongoing electric transportation revolution.
A January announcement from GreenPower Motor Co. to bring electric school bus manufacturing to South Charleston was another win for the state. Electrifying vehicle fleets offers great opportunity to reduce fuel costs, maintenance costs and local emissions. My experience with fumes from a diesel school bus in central West Virginia was not a highlight. We can do better for future students.
Speaking of fuel costs, anyone who has filled up recently is aware of the rapid rise in gasoline prices. These cost increases are driving inflation across all transported goods.
What is the best thing about the electricity that powers an EV? It is generated locally, distributed locally, used locally and provides local jobs. As a global commodity, the price of oil is affected by foreign conflicts, OPEC, storms, etc. As a local product, our electricity prices are stable, compared to gasoline, and governed by the Public Service Commission, not foreign actions.
E&E News reported that West Virginia University “will see an extra $1 million to develop an ‘EV associate’s degree’” based on a congressional earmark sought by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Bringing EV manufacturing to the state will require qualified talent. With West Virginia’s long history of electrification in underground mining, who better to train the next generation of EV engineers and specialists than our own West Virginia University?
While it is heartening to see these announcements, there is still work to do. For example, West Virginia does not offer a single brand-neutral direct current (DC) fast charger with more than minimal power. The state was allocated millions in funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, with a portion of those funds slated for EV charging, but has yet to install DC fast chargers used by vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet Bolt. The state has available resources, and we must do better.
Additional funding is on the horizon, thanks to the National EV Charging Network provisions in the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act that Manchin was instrumental in passing. The West Virginia Department of Transportation can obligate $6.8 million of this funding this fiscal year toward EV charging on highway corridors, if it submits a State EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1, and that plan is approved. Over five years, the state would be eligible to receive up to $45.7 million for EV charging under these provisions of the law.
Watching surrounding states land multiple EV and battery manufacturing facilities has been exciting as an EV enthusiast, and I hope West Virginia is taking notes from projects, such as Ford’s Blue Oval City announcement in Tennessee and Kentucky: an $11.4 billion project that will build electric F-Series pickups and create 11,000 jobs. West Virginia could be the future site of one of these electric megaprojects.
There are areas where the state could improve to encourage EV adoption but continued focus on attracting manufacturing and supply chain companies, training an electric ready workforce and taking full advantage of available investments for EV charging are a great start. I commend our leaders for working together to transition West Virginia into a new economy and ensuring the state’s place in the future of electric transport. I also implore those same leaders to quickly address deficiencies in EV fast charging using existing and new federal funds that are becoming available.
Let’s make West Virginia wild, wonderful and electric.