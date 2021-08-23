Because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, a premature relaxation of mitigation measures and people who refuse to be vaccinated, alarm bells are ringing once again regarding the coronavirus. West Virginia is seeing a dramatic jump in active cases, as well as the number of deaths, underscoring the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the United States.
On Sunday, the Risk Level Map of the Harvard Global Health Institute showed all but five counties in West Virginia with a COVID-19 risk level of red, which denotes 25-plus cases per 100,000 people. The Harvard map calls this scenario a tipping point and advises stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test-and-trace programs.
It strains credulity to believe that all of the people one sees in the supermarket and elsewhere in the community in indoor situations who are not wearing masks have been fully vaccinated. Their behavior puts all of us at risk.
Masking, social distancing and hand washing are still relevant measures to take to help ward off this killer, which does not discriminate in its relentless path to sicken and cause death.
The most recent update of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker displayed a high level of community transmission in West Virginia and most of the country.
“If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” according to the CDC.
We have no control over whether or not citizens of the Mountain State — or anywhere else, for that matter — get vaccinated. However, we can control the ways in which we protect ourselves.
And we are not in a bubble. What we do here in West Virginia affects the rest of the nation, and the rest of the world.
It is unlikely that herd immunity will save us from the novel coronavirus. Instead, we are looking at a dichotomy of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.
Charles Darwin, author of “On the Origin of Species,” is known for his theory of natural selection and survival of the fittest.
“One general law, leading to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, let the strongest live and the weakest die,” he said.
In that regard, COVID-19 has been described as a Darwinian predator, predominantly striking those who are older. People 65 years of age and older made up 20.5% of the population in West Virginia, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
There is no way to sugarcoat the harsh truth: People are going to die. Lots of them. When death is knocking on the front door, concerns about legal battles over a mask mandate are irrelevant and immaterial.
Furthermore, infectious-disease experts are bracing for the possibility of a so-called doomsday variant, with complete resistance to antibodies and a high rate of transmission.
Despite criticism that Newsweek received about its recent report of the doomsday variant, it bears noting that experts have made previous missteps in evaluating the virus. There is still much about the virus that is unknown.
Gov. Jim Justice should be thanked for his readiness to reinstate the indoor mask mandate. I respectfully submit that now is the time to do so. With the backing of his medical advisers, he is urged to take immediate action. He should not wait. The lives of thousands of West Virginians hang in the balance.
Even though reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate might not be popular among West Virginians, Justice will be remembered in history for his leadership and what he did to save lives, as opposed to looking back in regret for what might have been.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. joined others in their exhortations to always do the right thing, especially when the well-being of humanity is at stake.
“And there comes a time one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic nor popular — but one must take it simply because it is right,” he said.