I read with disappointment the recent opinion piece by Kellon Smith, president of the West Virginia Nurse Anesthetists Association, published in the Gazette-Mail.
Smith argues that West Virginia should grant them permanent independent practice because of loosened restrictions caused by COVID-19. This would undermine physician-led care teams and threaten the safety of patients.
Nearly all anesthesia in West Virginia is administered in a team mode, led by a physician anesthesiologist or surgeon. It brings the best outcomes. Physicians are trained to diagnose, while nurses are not. You need a physician to adjust medicines before surgery, and rescue patients in trouble during and after surgery. Physician-led anesthesia teams promote safety.
I have practiced in West Virginia 31 years, trained physician anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists, and observed more than 1 million anesthetic procedures. One lesson learned is that safety is the highest priority of anesthesia care, and that safety requires physician involvement.
Most anesthetic procedures proceed smoothly, but, when the unexpected happens, you need a physician to right the course, one already familiar with the patient and planned surgery. Patients in West Virginia increasingly have heart or lung disease, diabetes or hepatitis, or smoke or take multiple medicines. This means that unexpected reactions happen more frequently.
I respect and enjoy working with nurse anesthetists. They are highly trained professionals, as Smith states, a reason they are the highest-paid of all nurses. If we eliminated physician supervision of anesthesia care teams, they could undoubtedly earn more, but that is not a good reason to compromise safety.
Surveys repeatedly have shown that the public wants a physician involved in their anesthesia care. For the sake of patient safety, lets hope the wishes of patients and the public are not overridden by a partisan campaign.
Dr. Robert Johnstone is a professor and chairman of anesthesiology at West Virginia University.