History is the study of past events, particularly in human affairs. Stephen Reed’s recent Gazette-Mail column, “History needs to do its job,” on the other hand, is just internet clickbait.
Reed describes a dispute between amateurs who are conducting an archaeological dig near a historic site at Cool Springs, in Berkeley County, and the local historical preservation committee, which has sent cease-and-desist letters to stop the dig.
There is a significant difference between history, as recorded and interpreted by historians, and historic archaeological sites. Historians rely on documents that have been preserved and can be reviewed again and again by future generations. Historic archaeological sites are nonrenewable resources. Once they are excavated, they are destroyed and future interpretations depend on the records kept by the excavators and articles they publish.
Professional archaeologists begin with a research design to ask specific questions and will preserve portions of the site for future generations of archaeologists to investigate when more advanced techniques of excavations and analysis are available.
The state law is clear. If you are going to conduct an archaeological excavation, you must apply for a permit from the Division of Culture and History, unless it is covered under other environmental regulations, like the National Environmental Policy Act or the National Historic Preservation Act.
Even professional archaeologists have to apply for a permit, so it is doubtful that you could convince a professional archaeologist to become involved in the Cool Springs excavation without a permit.
Stephen Reed’s opinion is confusing in other respects. If John Thorton Hillerary has a life estate in the property, it suggests that he is no longer the owner. According to an article published in The (Martinsburg) Journal, the property is owned by the Berkeley County Historic Landmarks Commission, and the Berkeley County Farmland Protection Bureau maintains a conservation easement on Cool Springs Farm. The first step in applying for an excavation permit requires written permission from the property owner.
I don’t recall anything in the code that says all artifacts belong to the state. If the artifacts are excavated on federal property, they belong to the federal government. If the artifacts are on state property or county property, they remain in state or county ownership. If the artifacts come from private property, they are owned by the property owner.
Reed stated, “If volunteers are willing to be trained and to put in the long hours necessary, under proper supervision, the state and county governments should not quench their enthusiasm.” The key here is proper supervision. This is why the state law requires a professional archaeologist to oversee the excavation. This is why there is a Register of Professional Archaeologists and a Council for West Virginia Archaeology.
If this is an area of the 200-year-old farmstead associated with Revolutionary War Col. Zackquill Morgan, it is very significant to West Virginia’s history and should be preserved. While Matt Howard, project leader/excavator, claims this portion of the farm has not been designated as a historical site, it should be recorded as an archaeological site with the state Historic Preservation Office and any excavations undertaken should be under the supervision of a Registered Historic Archaeologist, not an amateur with no professional credentials.
If the owners want to guarantee the long-term preservation of the site and the quality of future archaeological excavations, they should consider donating the site to the Archaeological Conservancy, the national, nonprofit organization that identifies, acquires and preserves the most significant archaeological sites in the United States.