Right now, young Ukrainians are fighting to defend their country from aggression on a scale not seen in Europe since 1945. Their victory is not only vital for the survival of Ukraine, the outcome of this war is profoundly important for American national security.
After 77 years without a great-power war, the longest period since the rise of the nation-state, the world is now threatened by Vladimir Putin’s imperialist war in Ukraine. He seeks to dramatically alter the borders of Europe by force, and to rebuild the Russian empire. He uses the threat of nuclear weapons as a shield to deter those who would aid Ukraine. He also seeks to undermine the rules-based international order that has prevented great-power conflict since 1945.
Zbigniew Brzeziński wrote in his 1997 book, “The Grand Chessboard,” that if Russia ever hoped to be a European empire again, Ukraine was the pivot. The conquest of Ukraine would add 44 million people to a new Russian empire. It would grant control of one of the world’s most fertile agricultural regions, and all of Ukraine’s industry. Russia would control the entire north shore of the Black Sea, and the entire course of the Dnipro River for exporting those products.
Control of Ukraine would move the Russian army into the center of Europe, where it would now border America’s NATO allies in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. It also would lay the groundwork for pressure on Belarus and Moldova, and could lead to their absorption by Russia, as well. This would further endanger our NATO allies in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Each of those countries would fight to the death against any Russian attack, and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty binds America to the defense of their territory.
Russian victory in Ukraine would threaten important principles that have limited conflict in the post-World War II era. After Hitler’s defeat, it became an accepted norm, if not perfectly adhered to, that the use of force to acquire territory would no longer be tolerated.
The conquest of Ukraine by Russia would signal to dictators, like Xi Jinping or Kim Jong Un, that a new age of imperialism had begun, and that America and it’s allies do not have the will to stop them. In fact, Ukraine’s successful defense of their territory, with the help of the United States and its allies, has sent a powerful signal to China that any attempt to invade Taiwan would not be an easy undertaking.
Another postwar norm is that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be tolerated. Putin is now employing the threat of nuclear escalation. Nuclear weapons would thus have real utility for any imperialist power, and this could set off a new round of nuclear proliferation. Even more dangerously, Putin, secure behind his atomic shield, might cross lines in the Baltics or Poland that could trigger a war with NATO.
A new era, with many more nuclear powers and an increased threat of nuclear war, would follow from a Russian victory in Ukraine.
Finally, the entire rules-based international order that has guaranteed great-power peace since 1945 is threatened by Putin’s war in Ukraine. He and Xi would love to undermine an international order built on American power, where countries link their security and their economies together in a web of relationships that have taken war off the table as a way to settle disputes between the great powers.
The system does need reform, as globalization has created strains between and within countries. The question is: Who will design the system that follows? Will it be the world’s democracies, or will it be the enemies of democracy, like Putin and Xi Jinping? Will the world return to an anarchic competition for power, or will we build on the progress that has now kept the peace for 77 years?
American servicemen, alongside their allies, fought to stop Hitler and Imperial Japan, and then came home to build a better world. It is up to us to continue that legacy. Defeating Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine is a good first step.
Robert McCollister, Ph.D., studied international politics, national security policy and Soviet politics at Ohio State University.