Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Robert McCollister

Robert McCollister

Right now, young Ukrainians are fighting to defend their country from aggression on a scale not seen in Europe since 1945. Their victory is not only vital for the survival of Ukraine, the outcome of this war is profoundly important for American national security.

After 77 years without a great-power war, the longest period since the rise of the nation-state, the world is now threatened by Vladimir Putin’s imperialist war in Ukraine. He seeks to dramatically alter the borders of Europe by force, and to rebuild the Russian empire. He uses the threat of nuclear weapons as a shield to deter those who would aid Ukraine. He also seeks to undermine the rules-based international order that has prevented great-power conflict since 1945.

Stories you might like

Robert McCollister, Ph.D., studied international politics, national security policy and Soviet politics at Ohio State University.

Recommended for you