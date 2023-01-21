“When the Center Held True,” a debut novel by Corley Dennison, former Dean of the School of Journalism at Marshall University, dives head first into the maelstrom of racial tensions and challenges at a Virginia high school going through mandated integration in the late 1960s.
Dennison’s protagonist, Clay Spurgeon, plays center on a team where a racist coach and several racist white players make life a living hell for both African-American newcomer and other white players who stand up for them.
As someone who has spent 40 years prowling the sidelines at high school gridiron matches in southeastern Ohio in a variety of coaching positions, I am profoundly aware of how high school experience influences the person we become. Participation in a sport like football is a crucial factor in that development.
Not only does Clay Spurgeon play center on the team, he also ends up as the school’s moral center, taking on the risky role of defending his Black teammates against vicious verbal and physical bullying which Coach Sammy Suggs has actually encouraged.
Suggs is a tough, demanding, often volatile figure and a closet alcoholic to boot. Young Clay catches the brunt of Suggs’ wrath when he walks into the athletic office unannounced and stumbles upon the coach nipping at a flask of whiskey.
Clay, a transplant along with his family from rural West Virginia, has picked up his egalitarian values from his father, Slim, who fought in World War II alongside Black troops and had a Black boyhood friend named Stumpy who also fought in that war.
Together, father and son take on the white supremacist culture of the small Virginia city of Jeffery Courthouse after Clay writes a letter to the school principal, on behalf of several teammates, calling out Coach Suggs’ brutalizing behavior.
This coming-of-age novel is spiced up by Clay’s date life as he weighs his options between the sister of a fellow teammate and friend, Deanna, and Coach Suggs’ own stunning daughter, Lucinda.
Clay’s story, like the real-life events the tale is based upon, reflects the much larger mosaic that unfolded in the mid 20th century as America finally began to confront our original sin. The story is timely and well told, and it resonates today for the issue of race is still vivid.
Dennison’s book also points to the way to work through our societal quandary—building relationships across racial lines, where we recognize one another as individuals, not as members of “the other kind.”
Robert McCollister has a Ph.D. from Ohio State in Political Science where he studied International Politics, National Security Policy and Soviet Politics. He has been a high school football coach for 34 years at various high schools across southern Ohio.