Robert McCollister

“When the Center Held True,” a debut novel by Corley Dennison, former Dean of the School of Journalism at Marshall University, dives head first into the maelstrom of racial tensions and challenges at a Virginia high school going through mandated integration in the late 1960s.

Dennison’s protagonist, Clay Spurgeon, plays center on a team where a racist coach and several racist white players make life a living hell for both African-American newcomer and other white players who stand up for them.

Robert McCollister has a Ph.D. from Ohio State in Political Science where he studied International Politics, National Security Policy and Soviet Politics. He has been a high school football coach for 34 years at various high schools across southern Ohio.

