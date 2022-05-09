The images broadcast by western media of massacres and mass graves in Ukraine remind us of the images we have all seen from the 1930s, the last time vast armies marched across Europe. Shockingly, fascism has returned, and Vladimir Putin is its face.
Putin shares with the fascists of the 1930s an aggressive nationalism, fueled by grievances, seeking to restore a glorious past, to make Russia great again. He harbors revanchist goals of regaining imperial territory, and returning Russians stranded by the collapse of the USSR back within Russia’s borders, echoing Adolf Hitler’s justification for taking the Sudentenland.
Putin and his chief ideologue, Alexander Dugin, blame liberal democracy, and its emphasis on personal freedom, for decimating traditional values, and they cast Russia as the defender of conservative cultural norms. Putin and Dugin do not share the rabid antisemitism of Hitler, but they rail against the liberal enemies of traditional culture within each nation. These fears of dangerous cosmopolitans and internationalists, however, are reminiscent of the antisemitic stereotypes that Hitler promoted.
Putin, as Hitler and Benito Mussolini did, has encouraged like-minded ultranationalists across Europe that might not be true fascists, but at least are fascist-adjacent. He has openly supported Victor Orban in Hungary, Marine Le Pen in France, Matteo Salvini in Italy and Nigel Farage in the U.K. Orban has destroyed Hungarian democracy, and he and Le Pen have a long history of antisemitism. They have all built their careers on rabidly opposing immigration, especially from Muslim countries, and discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Most importantly for Putin, they all are hostile to NATO and the European Union. Farage led the Brexit movement, and Le Pen has called for France to withdraw from NATO and the EU. She did moderate her position recently, in the midst of Russia’s aggression, to merely calling for withdrawal from NATO’s command structure, but this is hardly reassuring. Orban is a snake inside the NATO tent, Le Pen would be a wolf.
Weakening NATO, dividing Europe and forcing the United States out of Europe are Putin’s ultimate objectives, because this would dramatically shift the balance of power in Russia’s favor.
This explains Putin’s support for Donald Trump, and his intervention in the 2016 presidential election. His intelligence services have used social media to inflame racial divisions in America, they have promoted conspiracy theories on vaccines, QAnon, and on the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. This campaign to weaken liberal democracy, and to promote authoritarian ideologies, could still deliver victory to Putin, despite the failures of the Russian military in Ukraine.
John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, has stated that he believes Trump would have withdrawn from NATO in a second term, and Trump reportedly discussed it with aides prior to the NATO summit in 2018.
To strengthen liberal democracy from this neo-fascist onslaught, two things must happen. First, Putin must be seen to lose decisively in Ukraine. Second, we must strengthen our own democracy. We must end gerrymandering. Our state legislatures and Congress are filled with extremists chosen in uncompetitive elections. Ohio and West Virginia cannot become Hungary. Restrictive voting laws, and voter purges, enacted for partisan reasons must be replaced by laws that guarantee all the right to vote.
And we must find a way to temper the vitriol on which our media currently thrives.
A new world will emerge from the ashes of this struggle. Let us make sure that the people of Ukraine, and liberal democracy itself, are the victors.