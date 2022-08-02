Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Robert McCollister

What is the real price of America’s addiction to oil? As a graduate student studying national security policy in the late 1980s, I began to think about this question. Later, as a teacher and a coach at a high school in Southern Ohio, I saw its real impact.

Each year, I saw my former students and players join the military and be sent off to the Middle East because of America’s addiction to oil. That price is not reflected on the sign at the gas station.

Robert McCollister has been an adjunct faculty member at Shawnee State University and Morehead State University-Ashland Campus. He also taught for three years at Ohio State and was a social studies teacher for 35 years in Ohio.

