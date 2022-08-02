What is the real price of America’s addiction to oil? As a graduate student studying national security policy in the late 1980s, I began to think about this question. Later, as a teacher and a coach at a high school in Southern Ohio, I saw its real impact.
Each year, I saw my former students and players join the military and be sent off to the Middle East because of America’s addiction to oil. That price is not reflected on the sign at the gas station.
The monetary cost alone has been staggering. Roger Stern of the University of Tulsa has estimated that, from 1976 to 2010, the United States spent $8 trillion defending the oil fields of the Persian Gulf. Surely, we have spent several trillion dollars more in the 12 years since then. The United States maintains sprawling bases throughout the region in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and elsewhere. All paid for by American taxpayers.
The cost of defending the world’s oil lifeline is measured in more than just dollars. Two wars in Iraq. A two-decade war in Afghanistan that was touched off by the 9/11 al-Qaida terrorist attack, motivated by Osama bin Laden’s obsession over U.S. support for the Saudi regime. Thousands of U.S. military personnel have given their lives, and many more were grievously wounded in these operations. These costs are not reflected at the pump. They should be.
A cursory examination of the conflicts across the world in the post-Cold War era reveals that many were driven by dictators empowered by oil money. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most recent, and the most important of those conflicts. Nearly half of Russia’s operating budget comes from oil revenue. Iran’s nuclear program is funded by oil money. Al-Qaida and ISIS fund their operations through charities that raise money from ideologically sympathetic supporters from the Gulf region.
Oil is a globally traded commodity whose price rises and falls with supply and demand. What really matters for America’s national security is the price of oil, not who we buy oil from. Despite the embargoes on Russia and Iran, high oil prices have given Putin more money to prosecute his scorched-earth war in Ukraine, and more money for Iran’s nuclear program. As long as Americans consume 20 million barrels of oil per day, our economy remains vulnerable to the pricing power of OPEC Plus, which includes Russia.
The solution often heard is that America needs to become energy independent, but as Catherine Rampell pointed out recently in The Washington Post, the United States is already self-sufficient in oil. We became a net exporter of oil in 2019 and then regained that status in October 2021.
Increased American production will marginally affect the price of oil, but as we recover from the pandemic’s disruption of oil markets, we are only 1 million barrels per day short of our record 2020 production, about the amount of supply that President Joe Biden released from the strategic petroleum reserve. Finishing the Keystone Pipeline will have no effect. That oil is already on the market. Expanding oil leases will not solve this problem.
The only real solution is clear. Electrify not only our transportation system, but our whole economy. Power it with renewable energy. This will not only fight climate change, it will enhance our national security. We will have to work to secure the supply chain of critical minerals that are vital to these technologies, but this is an achievable goal.
Oil will always be vulnerable to supply disruptions, and to the whims of dictators and cartels. Solar, wind and other renewables are technologies whose price will only fall over time as we achieve economies of scale and as batteries and storage technology improve.
America’s addiction to oil drives up the price. This damages our national security and strengthens the enemies of democracy. Each time we stop at the gas station, we fund Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Iranian nuclear program, terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, and empower authoritarian governments that repress their people and murder journalists.
This is the real price of oil. We can do better.