The Charleston Distance Run is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary and, around Charleston, there is a collective yawn, given how insignificant the race has become, primarily owing to a lack of promotion.
This is a race lacking any excitement, support or enthusiasm. The 15-mile race once attracted thousands of runners, cheering crowds and corporate sponsors. Coverage by the newspaper was extensive, including front-page articles and pictures. The race was an event. Today, maybe 200 runners register for the full 15-mile run and crowd support along the route is nonexistent. In fact, for most who have run the race, it has become nothing more than a weekend run.
Race directors and the committee have refused to change with the times. Runners are choosing to forgo moderate distance races and choosing to compete in half-marathons (13.1 miles). Runners use half-marathons as a fitness test, a stand-alone race, or as a build-up to a marathon. Given that the fall is “marathon season,” marathoners use the half-marathon as a training run and can recover from the race in time to continue their marathon training. Finally, a half-marathon allows those of us who are competitive (and who among us isn’t?) to see if we can set a personal record. The 15-mile race is a relic of the past, and it is time to say our goodbyes for all the aforementioned reasons.
So here is what we should do:
Let’s either provide a half-marathon option or convert our 15-mile race into a half-marathon and attract the throngs of runners who are looking for a Labor Day race. Half-marathons have become increasingly popular in recent years, with an estimated 2 million people finishing a half-marathon annually in the United States alone. The median age of half-marathon runners is 37.2 years old, making it one of the most accessible races to all ages.
With the boom in half-marathon running, it’s clear that more and more runners are targeting this distance, either as a stand-alone challenge or a steppingstone to a full marathon.
Moreover, the explosion in growth of half-marathons indicates that they are the runners’ race of choice. And cities are recognizing that hosting half-marathons constitutes a form of economic development. A half-marathon will attract more runners from around the state and region and, in the process, help the area’s economy.
Finally, given our continued effort to lure former West Virginians back home to the Mountain State, it is within the realm of possibility that a lot of runners who have moved away from the area will want to come back for the half-marathon. A Charleston half-marathon could be a homecoming event for them. The history of the Charleston Distance Run should rightly be treasured and appreciated. But we should not use it as an excuse to ignore the changing reality, reject change and expect a return of our glory years.
I am ready to embrace change and ready to do my part to make Charleston a runners’ destination point.