The Charleston Distance Run is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary and, around Charleston, there is a collective yawn, given how insignificant the race has become, primarily owing to a lack of promotion.

This is a race lacking any excitement, support or enthusiasm. The 15-mile race once attracted thousands of runners, cheering crowds and corporate sponsors. Coverage by the newspaper was extensive, including front-page articles and pictures. The race was an event. Today, maybe 200 runners register for the full 15-mile run and crowd support along the route is nonexistent. In fact, for most who have run the race, it has become nothing more than a weekend run.

Robert Morgenstern lives in Charleston.

