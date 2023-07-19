Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The majority of Americans distrust the federal government. They don’t believe the government helps people or listens to them.

According to Pew surveys, trust in government was astronomically high, at 70%, during the Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy years. It declined significantly to 25% through the Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter administrations. The Ronald Reagan years saw an increase to 45%.

Stories you might like

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and author. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

Recommended for you