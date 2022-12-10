Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Many pundits have speculated that the Donald Trump era is ending. It may be experiencing a low after the midterm elections, but the loyalty of his base is so deeply entrenched that Trump and his base are likely to be influential for many years to come. Examining the Trump phenomena from a behavior psychology viewpoint tells us why.

Behaviorists seriously understand that all species seek pleasure and avoid pain. Training an animal, for example, means systematically gaining its attention and reliably providing rewards. Human behavior works on the same principles. We may differ only in the variety and range of our rewards and punishments.

Stories you might like

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you