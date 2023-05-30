Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 10 short years, the United States will have more people older than 65 than those under 18. We will join Japan, Italy, Singapore and South Korea facing a weakened workforce, too few citizens to support their safety net for children and the elderly, and shuttered schools.

Ours will not be as challenging a crisis as the above countries because we have historically offset our low birth rate with replenishing immigration. However, the stalemate in reaching immigration reform in our partisan Congress puts us in a dangerous place.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and author. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

