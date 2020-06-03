Robert R. Rodecker: We must vote to end racism (Opinion)

On Feb. 5, 1993, The Charleston Gazette published a piece I had written regarding some men I had served with in the U.S. Army Honor Guard from November 1967 through July 1969.
The piece, which provided brief character sketches of five of the men with whom I served, was titled, “GI Joe Served the Nation Well, and He Might Have Been Gay.” It was focused on an issue that was the subject of social and political discussion at the time — the service of gays in the military.
Of the five soldiers mentioned in the article, four: Tom, Dick, Harry and Jim, were described as the misfits they were, serving in the Honor Guard while being less than honorable in their behavior; while the fifth, referred to as Joe, was assumed to be gay and served honorably.
Recent events involving a completely different issue have caused me to again remember my time in the service, and one of the soldiers mentioned in the piece. I mentioned that, on the night following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Honor Guard Company was called in to quell the riots in downtown Washington, D.C. When our platoon arrived in Washington, it was after dark. There were no cars on the streets and the only people we saw were looters running into and out of stores. Buildings were burning out of control all around us.
One of the men on our military truck that night was the soldier referred to as “Dick” in my 1993 piece. Dick frequently spent his free weekend time at the American Nazi Party headquarters near Arlington, Virginia, after which he would return to the barracks and distribute hate literature on the bunks of the black soldiers in our platoon.
As I wrote in 1993, on that April night in 1968 while we were waiting to be unloaded from our truck, Dick added to the unsettling situation around us by screeching, “kill a n-----, kill a n-----,” while the black soldiers on the truck watched his every move.
After my discharge from the service in 1969, I had no further contact with Dick until the evening of Feb. 5, 1993; the day my piece appeared in the Gazette. I got a call from a man who identified himself as “Dick.” As I questioned his veracity and how he would have seen the article, he informed me that he no longer lived in Virginia and had moved to his then-present home in Eleanor, in Putnam County; a fact that was confirmed by the publication of his obituary in the Gazette several years later.
Last Monday was Memorial Day, a day for remembrance of military men and women who gave their lives so that all of us in this country can enjoy the freedoms guaranteed to us by the Constitution. The significance of Memorial Day was not lost on me during my time in the military when friends were killed and wounded in Vietnam or when part of my duty as a member of the Honor Guard was to put flags on graves in Arlington National Cemetery to honor those who had died defending our freedoms.
Memorial Day 2020 will live in my memory for another reason. It was the day George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. The fires of 2020 that have followed Mr. Floyd’s death, just as the fires that followed Martin Luther King’s death in 1968, were not justified, by any means. However, in each case, they grew out of the same reason — the continued denial of the rights of black Americans to enjoy the same freedoms guaranteed to all Americans.
Until the racism that is endemic in our society is openly acknowledged and eliminated, the United States will never be worthy of the many lives that have been sacrificed in service to this country.
So many times we hear people ask what they can do to address this and other shortcomings of society. The answer to that question could not be more clear and important than it is today. If we are going to have any hope of moving our country toward equality in all areas, including health, the economy and judicial reform, it is necessary for all of us to demand that our future leaders stand up and boldly condemn the inequality in this country and the failure of our current leaders to confront racist laws, conduct and policies.
Few of our leaders, religious and political, are willing to admit that this country is and always has been racist. In my judgment, anyone who fails to acknowledge the inequities of law enforcement in this country that have been made manifest in recently, well-publicized events does not deserve to hold any public office in this country. Anyone who does not acknowledge that the political attempt to prevent people from exercising their constitutional right to vote by mail or otherwise does not deserve to hold public office.
The time to throw out the racist leaders and sycophants in government is now. Those men and women who died to preserve the constitutional rights of all citizens without regard to the color of their skin or the religion they practice or choose not to practice deserve better than what our current leaders are providing.
Everyone who cares about our current condition has a duty to vote and to demand that the people they vote for will stand against racism in all of its forms.