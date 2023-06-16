They say that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but sometimes it rhymes.”
I don’t have a rhyme, but I do have an interesting historical coincidence about two men who lived a century apart: five-time Socialist presidential candidate Eugene Debs and former president Donald J. Trump. For both men were indicted under the 1917 Espionage Act. Debs was convicted and Trump awaits trial in Miami.
The Espionage Act was passed by Congress two month’s after United States entered World War I. Although the word “espionage” evokes images of spying, the 1917 law also dealt with securing sensitive government information. A violation does not require an intention to aid a foreign power, just that the information, if obtained by a foreign power, might harm United States’ interests. That is why the focus of attention in the upcoming trial will be on such documents as contingency war plans and military information.
In June 1918, the act was expanded to limit speech critical of the war. Words became seen as weapons. So, when Debs gave a speech in Canton, Ohio, a stenographer was in the audience recording his criticism of the military draft, which led to criminal charges. Debs was convicted and that conviction was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court in Debs v. United States (1919).
Although Congress repealed the Sedition Act of 1918 in 1921, many portions of the Espionage Act of 1917 are still law as seen in its reference at one point in the search warrant of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.
Besides the historical coincidence of indictments of Debs and Trump under the Espionage Act, each generated discussion about campaigning for president while in jail.
One did (Debs) and one could (Trump) electioneer for the American presidency from a prison cell. In the presidential election of 1920, Debs (Convict # 9653) received more than 900,000 votes while serving a 10-year term in an Atlanta federal prison. While it is virtually certain that the former president will not be in prison when he campaigns for re-election, the Constitution would allow it.
Recent attention to presidential pardons highlights the irony of Debs’ conviction. In 1921 he was pardoned by one of his 1920 presidential opponents, Warren G. Harding, who campaigned on the slogan of “Return to Normalcy,” an apt desire by many in this time of political partisanship and tension.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan University.