They say that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but sometimes it rhymes.”

I don’t have a rhyme, but I do have an interesting historical coincidence about two men who lived a century apart: five-time Socialist presidential candidate Eugene Debs and former president Donald J. Trump. For both men were indicted under the 1917 Espionage Act. Debs was convicted and Trump awaits trial in Miami.

Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan University.

