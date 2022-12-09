It was a historic question: How do you demonstrate loyalty to your nation in a time of intense partisanship?
England found an answer, requiring citizens in all political parties to swear allegiance to the king.
But Americans in a fledgling nation had no monarch. They only had a piece of paper — roughly 4,500 words on parchment that outlined the operation of our government. Over the centuries, our political leaders and military personnel have not promised to support and defend a president, or a politician or military general. Instead, they swear alliance to our Constitution.
All of which makes the recent statements on the Constitution by former president Donald Trump so troubling. Last Saturday, he called for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” in order to rehash the 2020 election.
In his book, “American Politics in the Early Republic,” Syracuse University history professor emeritus, J. Roger Sharp, disputes the claim that the birth of the country was a relatively painless and unexceptional one. Instead, he argues that, soon after the inauguration of George Washington, the Federalist defenders of the administration and their Republican critics regarded each other as bitter political enemies.
Their intense partisanship prevented the acceptance of the idea that an opposition could both oppose and be loyal to the government. As a result, the nation teetered on the brink of disintegration. Despite the polarization, the nation did manage to survive its first trial.
The election of Thomas Jefferson in 1801 and the nonviolent transfer of power from one political group to another ended the immediate crisis. More important than the actions of Jefferson, however, was the subsequent widespread acceptance of the Constitution by both sides as a symbol of their national allegiance.
In the end, the Constitution became to Americans what the monarchy was to England — a symbol of unity in a time of partisanship.
“The Constitution is enduring and it will endure for millennia,” noted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a polarizing figure in his own right. “I think the Constitution has defended our liberties and it created this nation, it created the structure of our government. It protects our fundamental rights. And that’s going to continue long beyond any of us being in office.”
Let’s hope Cruz is correct.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.