How do a playground seesaw, a hungry mule and a successful moon landing help us understand economic policy? Each serves as a metaphor to explain our economic past.
Picturing a playground seesaw allows us to see the relationship between unemployment and inflation in the 1950s and 1960s. When unemployment goes down, inflation goes up and vice-versa — when unemployment goes up, inflation goes down.
This worked until the 1970s, when the seesaw analogy did not fit the reality of the economic landscape as unemployment and inflation rose. The two trends together made for “Misery Index” — a term President Jimmy Carter ironically coined when he ran for office in 1976.
The inaction of Carter to deal effectively with either problem resulted in an increase in the Misery Index during his term and contributed to his defeat in the 1980 election.
Which brings us to the ”hungry mule” analogy to understand Carter’s failed policy. According to urban myth, when a mule is placed between two bales of hay, it will starve to death because it cannot decide which bale to eat. Likewise, Carter’s inability to address effectively either economic problem contributed to his 1980 defeat.
Ronald Reagan showed no indecision when he came to the White House. He recognized inflation as the biggest threat to the most people, and thus was apparently willing to see unemployment rise. The result was the Reagan recession of 1981-82, as unemployment went up to 10% (as opposed to 3.7% now), but a recovery by 1983 set him up for a landslide victory in 1984.
Which brings us to the successful “moon landing” analogy. To those of us who watched in 1969, it was a success, but what had appeared as an effortless landing had elements of danger. It avoided tragedy only by actions of the astronauts on board.
What we need as of now is an economic soft landing — reduction of inflation without a recession. After being slow to react, the Federal Reserve last Wednesday raised interest rates by 0.75%, the largest move it has made in a single meeting since 1994. And it has indicated that it will do more. The aim is the economic equivalent of the moon landing — soft enough to avoid a recession and not hard enough to cause one.
Robert Rupp is a professor at West Virginia Wesleyan University.