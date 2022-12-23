Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The political leader stood in front of the assembly and pleaded for help against an aggressor who sent armies to crush his nation.

No, I’m not talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appearance before joint session of Congress in 2022, but of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie speaking to the League of Nations in 1936, after his country had been invaded by Italian troops under the direction of fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

