The political leader stood in front of the assembly and pleaded for help against an aggressor who sent armies to crush his nation.
No, I’m not talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appearance before joint session of Congress in 2022, but of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie speaking to the League of Nations in 1936, after his country had been invaded by Italian troops under the direction of fascist leader Benito Mussolini.
Like Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mussolini had dreams of territorial expansion of his nation, and Ethiopia looked like an easy target for his dream to form an Italian empire.
Although Selassie was allowed to address the League of Nations, he did not receive the League’s assistance, apart from ineffective sanctions against Italy. Despite his appeal, not only did the League refuse to take decisive action, most member countries recognized the Italian conquest
In his 1936 address, Selassie stated, “It is us today. It will be you tomorrow.”
Within two years of Selassie’s address, Mussolini ally Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime invaded Poland, eventually plunging the entire world into war.
Selassie would recall later: “My words were not heard, but history bears witness to the correctness of the warning I gave in 1936.”
We face a different situation 86 years later, when Zelenskyy addressed Congress. America has already sent billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to a nation fighting Russia on the “front line of tyranny.” Congress rallied around the declaration of Zelenskyy, who has shown his strong stand against aggression in the face of the imperial appetites of autocrats.
President Joe Biden observed that, “We understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger.” Selassie said in 1936: “It is international morality that is at stake.” Those words apply today.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.