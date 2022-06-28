History will record that the recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade will rank as one of most controversial Supreme Court decisions.
Chief Justice John Roberts tried to get a ruling that would further limit abortion opportunities, but not overturn Roe v. Wade. His effort failed as a majority of the justices on the Supreme Court voted to overturn the 50 year abortion protection precedent of Roe.
Roberts’ failure in 2022 to prevent the overturning of Roe provides a stark contrast to Chief Justice Roger Taney who in 1857 authored the controversial Dred Scott decision. Unlike Roberts, Taney intended to have the Supreme Court settle once and for all a divisive issue — an ambitious agenda that backfired. Today the decision is viewed as the biggest mistake of the Supreme Court in the 19th century.
In that landmark case Dred Scott, a slave, had sued for his freedom arguing that he spent time in territories that prohibited slavery. With the encouragement of incoming president John Buchanan, Taney sought to settle the divisive issue of slavery by not only depriving Congress of the power to determine slavery in the western territories, but also declaring that African Americans, whether slave or free, were not and could not be American citizens. A strong supporter of slavery, Taney believed that slavery was necessary as long as African Americans lived in the US. His decision amounted to pouring gasoline on the fire of sectionalism and undermined faith in the Supreme Court.
In 1865 Congress superseded the Dred Scott decision by amending the Constitution, passing the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery and the 14th Amendment guaranteeing citizenship for all persons born or naturalized in the United States.
Ironically, Taney had hoped that his decision would settle the slave issue in a divided nation. The misguided effort by Taney only stoked greater division. His actions angered many northerners who focused more on the restraint of Congress than on the racist argument offered by Taney in the second point of his 200-page opinion.
Martin Luther King noted that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Even King realized that arc is slow. On the 50th anniversary of the Dred Scott decision, relatives of Dred Scott and Roger Taney reconciled in a public ceremony on the grounds of the Maryland state house in Annapolis. They stood in front of a statue of Taney that subsequently was removed from its pedestal and placed in a storage — an appropriate place for the author of one of our nation’s worst Supreme Court decisions.