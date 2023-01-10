It was groundhog days in Washington as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., kept failing to achieve a majority of fellow Republicans to name him speaker of the House. It was “close but no cigar” each time, and that unsmoked cigar has become another example of congressional dysfunction. McCarthy finally landed the position on the 15th vote.
Multiple ballots in House speaker elections are a rare occurrence. Since the start of this nation, there have been only 14 times an election of House speaker has gone to multiple ballots, and only two have happened after 1866. The last time was in 1923, 100 years ago.
The longest speaker contest lasted two months, with 133 votes taken before Nathanial Banks of Massachusetts won. When the result was announced, the New Orleans Picayune reported that "The ladies [in the gallery audiences] waved their handkerchiefs wildly and clapped, and [anti-Banks] gentlemen stamped and raved and swore."
The 1855-56 contest featured one novel and one practical action. The novelty was that all three of the candidates for speaker took questions from the floor of Congress. Such interaction appears to be better than the many nomination speeches we heard before each vote.
The practical action was a change in the rules from majority requirement to plurality. Such action allowed a Banks victory by a 103-100 vote. Such action apparently would have avoided the long 2023 process.
In 1856, after being elected speaker, Banks addressed members from the speaker's chair and noted that his job was now environed with unusual difficulties. The concessions McCarthy had to give to a handful of House members could undercut his success over the next two years.
Ironically, Banks turned out to be an effective speaker, noted for his fairness in dealing with many factions. Let us hope the same will be said about the winner of the 2023 extended contest.
Robert Rupp is professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.