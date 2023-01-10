Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It was groundhog days in Washington as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., kept failing to achieve a majority of fellow Republicans to name him speaker of the House. It was “close but no cigar” each time, and that unsmoked cigar has become another example of congressional dysfunction. McCarthy finally landed the position on the 15th vote. 

Multiple ballots in House speaker elections are a rare occurrence. Since the start of this nation, there have been only 14 times an election of House speaker has gone to multiple ballots, and only two have happened after 1866. The last time was in 1923, 100 years ago.

Robert Rupp is professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College. 

