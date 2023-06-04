Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Constitution has only three requirements for being president of the United States. They are age (at least 35), residency (have been a resident for at least 14 years) and citizenship (be a natural-born citizen).

The last qualification explains why neither Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, nor Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan and present cabinet member could not run for president. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and Granholm in Canada.

Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

