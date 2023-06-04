The Constitution has only three requirements for being president of the United States. They are age (at least 35), residency (have been a resident for at least 14 years) and citizenship (be a natural-born citizen).
The last qualification explains why neither Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, nor Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan and present cabinet member could not run for president. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and Granholm in Canada.
Republican presidential contender and late Arizona Senator John McCain III was born in Panama, but his father was stationed at a United States Naval air station so his citizenship qualification was not questioned.
That was not the case with his opponent Barack Obama, with whom conspiracy theorists had a field day, contending that he was born in Kenya. This controversy prompted legislators in six states to propose laws that would require candidates to attach a copy of their birth certificate when they filed for office.
This episode soon expired, but there was one successful addition to the three original requirements regarding the presidency. That was the 22nd amendment which prohibited a president from running for a third term. Often called the “no more FDRs” amendment, it did not change the requirements to be president, just the number of terms someone can serve. Roosevelt was elected four times (1932,1936,1940 and 1944).
But as the 2024 presidential contest heats up we will hear once again about the “charm requirement.” While this qualification is not in the Constitution, it is everywhere with pundits.
In the 2004 election it was couched in the question “Who do you want to have a beer with?“ and used to explain the political success of America’s 43rd president George W. Bush.
Now, in 2023, it is being used to explain Gov. Ron DeSantis’ slow start for the Republican presidential nomination. Not all candidates can, by instinct or practice, be charming — “one of the boys” who can make small talk and shake hands and not be seen as aloof. Just ask Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis, who did win his party’s nomination in 1988, but went on to lose in the general election.
DeSantis has yet to show his “peoples skills.” So, look for the governor of Florida to keep his tie in the closest as he practices retail politics in Iowa and beyond.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.