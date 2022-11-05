The casualty on election night 2022 may be not just the losing candidates, but also the polling mystique itself.
When I started teaching in the 1980’s I met with much skepticism about the polling process. How could information gathered from hundreds predict the actions of thousands?
I found out that the best metaphor to explain the process was to talk about a cake. You did not have to eat the entire cake to discover how it tasted when you could take a few random bites to get the same result.
Over the decades the pendulum has moved so that now the problem is not skepticism about polling, but a blind embracing of it.
Disturbing trends in the polling industry include increasing non-participation rates, polls that reflect a partisan bias and a reluctance of commentators to explain the vagaries of polling.
One of these shortcomings is the role of statistical significance which operates a fudge factor in polling, offering a range rather than a specific number.
In the 2022 Senate elections there are five states that are toss-ups or “coin tosses” that could go either way: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona and Nevada. Almost all the five are within the statistical margin of error which means the poll numbers for could be off by three points in either direction. So if Herschel Walker in Georgia is seen up by two points in a poll, he really could be up by five or down by one.
When looking at these five, too-close-to-call races, I doubt that all five eventual winners will win by the very narrow margin that the pollsters advertise. Which means there will be questions about the accuracy of the polling.
As the pendulum of polling affirmation swings back, voters need to monitor the political world more closely.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.