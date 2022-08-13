Of the 16 five-star hotels in Washington, D.C., the one closest to the White House and perhaps the most historic is the Willard Inter Continental Hotel, built in 1847.
Until recently the hotel’s claim to history was serving as the site of the month long Peace Conference of 1861.
Now, the hotel has gained another history notch as the site of the “War Room” where Rudy Giuliani and others conspired to keep Donald J. Trump president after he lost the 2020 election, according to testimony and evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee.
The Willard’s first brush with history came in February 1861 when the hotel was a scene of a meeting of politicians who sought to avoid Civil War. Abraham Lincoln had been elected President in November the previous year, but would not be inaugurated until March. Seven southern states already had seceded, but the conference participants hoped to formulate a compromise that would preserve the Union and avoid a war between the states. All five of the living former presidents endorsed the call for a such a conference and more than 100 persons attended from a total of 21 states.
The resulting Crittenden Compromise proposal enshrined slavery in the Constitution and, in a King Solomon solution, divided the western territories in half-one section with slavery and one without. Both political parties, however, rejected the compromise as not enough. It is important to note that absent from the room were any persons of color.
The failed effort in February at the Willard Hotel became a historical footnote as Civil War began two months later on April 12, 1861.
Two hundred and fifty-one years later the hotel had a brush with infamy when in December 2020, persons loyal to Donald Trump met to devise strategies to keep Trump in office after he lost the election in November.
Unlike the Peace Conference of 1861, their action was conducted in secret.
Not until after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot did we know that a set of rooms at the Willard Hotel served as Trump team command center. Led by Giuliani and White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon, the members worked to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Unlike the 1861 conference, their effort was not to avoid a crisis, but rather to ferment one. They were in contact with Trump and worked until the last minute to keep him as president. They even promoted the unconstitutional action of stopping or delaying the assigned role of the Vice-president to count electors on Jan. 6.
Despite the mob insurrection, the peaceful transfer of power occurred on January 20, 2021. But the historical legacy of the Willard will persist as the place where that hosted a failed peace conference in 1861 and a failed “War Room” in late 2020 and early 2021.