Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Few politicians run for the American presidency three times, but former President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that he would be one them.

Some candidates never make it out of the starting gate. Henry Clay belonged to the “three and out club” as he was nominated as a presidential candidate in 1824, 1832 and 1844, and lost each time

Stories you might like

Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College. 

Tags

Recommended for you