Few politicians run for the American presidency three times, but former President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that he would be one them.
Some candidates never make it out of the starting gate. Henry Clay belonged to the “three and out club” as he was nominated as a presidential candidate in 1824, 1832 and 1844, and lost each time
William Jennings Bryan joined Clay as he also tried three times for the presidency. He received the Democratic presidential nomination in 1896, 1900 and 1908. But while the majority of convention delegates did not tire of him, the majority of voters did as they handed him an electoral defeat each of the three times.
Some start with a defeat. Presidents who ran three times and lost the first contest were Andrew Jackson (defeated in 1824) and Richard Nixon (defeated in 1960). But both came back and each won two subsequent presidential elections.
But only one played the role of the “comeback kid” by winning, losing and winning again.
A victory in 2024 would place Trump in unique company. Grover Cleveland was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms -- 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.
He fulfilled the “comeback kid” scenario by first winning a presidential election (1884) then losing reelection to Benjamin Harrison (1888) and four years later winning back the White House (1892).
The rarity of his presidential electoral comeback attests to the volatility of American presidential politics in terms of a lack of “comeback kid” scenarios and raises questions about Donald Trump’s decision to run again.
When it did happen for Cleveland, he faced a serious of problems that undermined his reputation.
The first was economic. During his “comeback second term” the nation faced the worst depression in its young history up to that point. And Cleveland was seen as unresponsive.
The second problem was political. Cleveland confronted the issue of free coinage of silver that divided the nation and his own party. The net result was that Cleveland’s administration would be the last Democratic one for the next 20 years.
When Trump announced his plan to run again, he declared that his second term, postponed by President Biden’s 2020 victory, would be better than the first one. But his path to a second nomination and election victory is a steep one.
Robert Rupp is a professor emeritus at West Virginia Wesleyan College.