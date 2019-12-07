Robert Yandow: Securing our houses of worship

On June 17, 2015, Dylan Roof walked into the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina, and sat with a group during Bible study. After approximately one-half hour, Roof pulled a pistol out of his backpack and killed nine church members, all of whom were African American. Roof was an avowed white nationalist.
On Nov. 5, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley arrived at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, armed with an AR-15 style rifle and 10, 30-round ammunition clips. Kelley then proceed to kill 26 and injure 20 during the Sunday service. At the time of the shooting, Kelley was angry with his mother-in-law who he thought would be at the church.
On Oct. 27, 2018, Robert Bowers arrived at the Tree of Life Synagogue during Shabbat morning service armed with an AR-15 rifle and proceeded to kill 11 and injure six more. Bowers had posted anti-Semitic comments prior to the shooting.
In addition to being horrific, these shootings reflect a variety of motives for those committing violent acts at houses of worship. Roof was a white nationalist, Kelley had a history of domestic violence and Bowers was an anti-Semite. As a result of these acts of violence, along with other, less lethal acts that have occurred at houses of worship across the country, many churches, synagogues and mosques realized they were “soft” targets and began to look seriously at the need for security measures to protect their worshipers.
While some houses of worship were well-situated financially and able to add security enhancements and develop security teams, many did not have the financial wherewithal to address safety and security concerns which would assist them in “hardening the target.” At the same time, there were houses of worship that really didn’t know what to do, so they did nothing.
The situation is no different in West Virginia. There has been little public discussion about safety and security concerns at our houses of worship despite the potential for violence. The federal Department of Homeland Security has recognized the need for financial assistance for houses of worship and made grant funds available annually to states for distribution to nonprofits such as houses of worship to address security concerns. In the current grant cycle, West Virginia was eligible for up to $150,000 for distribution statewide and many, if not most, churches were unaware of the grant program. This is due primarily to a general lack of awareness on the part of our houses of worship regarding how to proceed in addressing security concerns.
I conducted a church security seminar for a group of Kanawha Valley churches recently and the overwhelming majority knew nothing about possible funding. In addition, the majority either did not know how to start addressing their security needs or did not have funds available. Other states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Connecticut, have passed legislation to appropriate millions of dollars to assist houses of worship in increasing their safety and security capabilities. For those thinking that those tragic events that occurred on the national stage would not, or could not, occur in West Virginia, maybe they won’t. But maybe they will.
I feel pretty confident that at some point your house of worship will experience a serious medical event, disturbance, person with a gun, burglary, theft, severe weather event, suspicious activity, missing child, threats against staff, bomb threat, fire or fire alarm or a domestic-related event that will require a safety or security-related response.
While houses of worship should be somewhere that we feel safe, secure, at peace and at ease in worshiping and interacting with each other, we need to be aware of the potential threats that we face and start the conversation about how we can best protect ourselves and our faith community. Most individual houses of worship are not in a position to address the potential for violence on their own.
Make no mistake, extensive security improvements are expensive. Although some houses of worship are more susceptible to violence than others, the practices, procedures and methods to begin securing our houses of worship are the same regardless of the respective faith. We stand a better chance to “harden our targets” if we work together. Let’s talk about how we do this.