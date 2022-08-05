Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s coal miners and an innovative battery company born from America’s leading research labs are launching a patriotic energy revolution. We believe America’s economic prosperity depends upon pioneering partnerships like the one between the United Mine Workers of America and Sparkz.

That’s why an Indian American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley and a sixth-generation coal miner are joining forces to secure the battery supply chain with the goal of making or mining every component in North America. Our mission is to end China’s dominance in battery manufacturing, while preserving and expanding jobs for coalfield families and their communities.

Cecil Roberts is the President of the United Mine Workers of America.

Sanjiv Malhotra is the founder and CEO of SPARKZ.

