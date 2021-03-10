While it might not always be in the headlines, the U.S. Department of the Interior plays a major role in the life of West Virginians.
The department directly manages nearly 90,000 acres of public land in the state — mostly encompassing our six national parks — while protecting endangered species and our clean air and water, and working to clean up abandoned coal mines.
As such, it is vitally important that we have a secretary of the interior who understands the importance of working in a collaborative, bipartisan manner. President Joe Biden’s historic nominee — U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. — is exactly that type of leader.
As the first ever indigenous Cabinet nominee, Rep. Haaland, who already made history as one of the first two indigenous women elected to Congress, will break even more barriers when she is confirmed. And she will hit the ground running as an eminently qualified and deeply knowledgeable champion for our public land. As vice chairwoman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and chairwoman of the subcommittee on national parks, forests and public lands, Haaland has played a key role in Congress’ bipartisan work to protect public land and water.
Haaland recently appeared before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources — chaired by West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin — for her confirmation hearing to lead the department. During that hearing, Haaland demonstrated her lengthy bipartisan credentials and important relationships across the aisle while committing to protecting and creating good-paying jobs.
In Congress, Haaland has received top marks for introducing legislation with Republican co-sponsors and a Senate companion — something that is increasingly difficult these days but that shows she is truly committed to working collaboratively.
Furthermore, Haaland was introduced by Rep. Don Young, a conservative Republican from Alaska. There is no doubt that Young and Haaland share different policy views; but this display of bipartisanship made it clear that Haaland genuinely values the opinions of people who disagree with her and wants to form consensus on the important issues facing our nation.
West Virginia deserves this type of leadership at the federal level. That is why it was refreshing to see Manchin come support her confirmation as secretary — highlighting “her strong commitment to bipartisanship” and “bipartisan accomplishments and sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.”
This is far from the first time Manchin has prioritized bipartisanship to protect our public land, as he worked to establish the New River Gorge National Park and pass the Great American Outdoors Act, a landmark conservation bill that Congress passed largely because of Haaland’s efforts.
West Virginia’s public land, air and water, and wildlife need a Senate-confirmed secretary of the interior, and Manchin’s support all but ensures Rep. Haaland will fill that role. Having a champion for West Virginia’s public land, water, wildlife and communities is an absolute priority for all us. However, she still must be confirmed by the full Senate and, for that, we need Manchin to continue to champion her nomination.
There is a reason so many diverse stakeholders are outspoken in their support of her nomination: She is a truly special public servant, one who will make us proud as secretary of the interior and fight for all of us.