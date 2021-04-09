According to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s recent op-ed about going to the Southern border, there are hordes of children all carrying drugs (to be bought by us blameless Americans) brought here by cartels.
After four years of abject silence during Trump’s Soviet-style and un-Christian failed policy of intentionally separating children from their parents, Capito now feels duty-stricken to speak out. (Hundreds of these children have yet to be reunited with their families.)
Capito’s newfound concern is a not-so-subtle anti-immigrant screed. What the Senator left out: she and Congress failed for the last 4 years to attempt immigration reform.
Her op-ed ignores important facts, and fails to even ask why people are coming here.
Generally, immigrants don’t come here because of what a president says. Most people actually don’t want to leave their homes. These are people, mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, desperate in a way that, in our comfort, we cannot comprehend. They are fleeing murderous gangs, poverty, corrupt and ineffective governments and chaos.
They are doing, as one border patrol agent said, exactly what we would do to save our children.
As Rep. Vernoica Escobar, D-Tex., said recently, “We must stop treating vulnerable children and families like a national security threat.”
Capito’s op-ed ignores what we all know but don’t say: we can’t run this country without immigrants. The free market demands this labor. Immigrants, legal and illegal, take jobs which Americans simply will not do. Growers estimate 75% of all farm workers are undocumented.
In Idaho, 90% of dairy industry workers are undocumented. Fully 42% of all undocumented immigrants didn’t just scamper across the border; they came here legally, through legal ports of entry and have overstayed their visas.
Capito’s column ignores the dismantling under Trump of government structures that could have handled this influx more ably, instead of putting an unfair burden on border patrol agents.
And it ignores the fact that most immigrants come across the border, find border patrol agents and present themselves to apply — legally — for asylum.
Blaming people is easy, but a photo-op at the border doesn’t solve a serious national problem. Capito displays newfound outrage and blames Biden, who’s been in office all of three months. Except for “more enforcement,” she offers no solutions.
Here are mine: Congress should do its job and pass immigration reform that reflects the facts on the ground and the facts of our economy. This includes creating a more efficient system that gives people hope and incentive to apply for entry legally, which is now an ineffectual process taking years, thus keeping applicants’ children at the risk of death by gangs.
Would you wait? Would you tell your children “We’re going to follow all the legal channels?”
The law should give amnesty, as President Reagan did, and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already here with no criminal record, working productively, paying taxes and Social Security. This way we know exactly who’s in our country (law enforcement needs this) and it takes the burden off ICE and CBP to enforce an inoperable set of laws.
The law must rebuild and fund the agencies that CBP needs to handle the demands at the border. This includes reinstating offices, closed by Trump, that allow people to apply for asylum in their home country, instead of coming across the border. It needs to pass DACA, so our young people, who’ve known no other country than this one, can become citizens.
Finally we should continue focused aid to the countries whose dire dysfunction gives rise to this migration. The emphasis should be more on the stick than the carrot.
It’s in our interest to do these things. Immigrants are more likely to start businesses and have lower crime rates than native-born Americans. Immigrants make an outsized contribution to innovation and vitality in our economy.
We benefit from immigrants’ labor (many of whom have been essential workers during this pandemic) every time we go to the grocery store, and the free market and businesses need and demand this labor.
And the ethos of our country, our beacon, doesn’t say “begrudgingly let them in.”
Emma Lazurus’ Statue of Liberty poem says give me your huddled masses. These desperate immigrants — often our Christian brothers — are her huddled masses yearning to breathe free.
They are the wretched refuse, despairing, destitute, of a teeming shore. The poem commands: send these to me.
Let us now do the work that should long ago have been done. Let us once again lift our lamp by our golden door.