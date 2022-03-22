In his recent op-ed piece, “Manchin should oppose Biden’s Supreme Court nominee,” West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Mark Harris has found a more “acceptable” way to attack the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Specifically, that’s to attack her nomination because she did criminal defense work, which is the larger GOP plan across the country to torpedo her confirmation, qualifications be damned.
True, Judge Jackson brings “diversity” to the Supreme Court — diversity of experience. She has actually practiced law (she was a public defender, a job in which, you know, one actually defends people charged with crimes) in an age when some newly appointed judges have scarcely seen the inside of a courtroom. Contrary to the propensity to nominate former prosecutors, she has seen the business end of the power of government, by representing people charged with crimes.
Perhaps Harris would rather Jackson had represented a “better class of criminals.” Or perhaps (wink wink) not represented them zealously, even if that were a betrayal of the oath all lawyers take when sworn into the bar.
Jackson was qualified enough not only to win nomination to the second-highest court, the D.C. Court of Appeals, with approval from Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and two other GOP senators, she also was confirmed — unanimously — as a U.S. district judge. She has served nine years as a district and appeals court judge, thus having more experience as a judge than four of the present justices combined when they were confirmed to the Supreme Court (only one of the nine, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, has even had experience as a district court judge).
Jackson also served as vice chairwoman and commissioner of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She comes from a family of law enforcement: two uncles were career police officers (one became Miami’s chief of police), and a brother worked undercover after college.
Perhaps the Fraternal Order of Police said it best in a February news release: “There is little doubt that she has the temperament, intellect, legal experience, and family background to have earned this appointment.”
So, Jackson has seen it all. Yet, suddenly, maybe she isn’t so qualified, argues Harris.
In light of Jackson’s qualifications, the Republicans’ main line of attack will be her work as a criminal defense attorney. One doesn’t have to be a lawyer to understand that the right to representation — to make the government prove its case — is, along with the right to vote, the sacred hallmark separating our democracy from dictatorships. And not just to be represented, but to be represented zealously. The GOP’s argument conceals a shameful — or willful — ignorance of this basic right.
Lacking actual relevant arguments against confirmation, Harris resorts to the usual right-wing hysteria (abortion! immigrants! terrorists!). The GOP’s pretense for their objection, that Jackson did criminal defense work, presumes, of course, that those defendants were guilty. So what happened to innocent until proven guilty? One doubts that Republicans would object if Jackson had represented defendants who, say, might have tried to overthrow our government on Jan. 6. (One wonders, as well, about Harris’s math skills, alleging a left-wing plot to pack the court, which already has six conservative justices, with only one appointment.)
Speaking personally, having practiced law for 45 years, I consider my turn doing court-appointed work, both criminal and child neglect and abuse cases, as some of the work of which I am most proud. Not because of the character or conduct of my clients, if they were in fact found guilty, but because it was the fulfillment of my obligation as a lawyer, which includes taking difficult cases and unpopular causes.
It’s part of our public duty, our job, “not just to represent the interests of [our] clients but to also ensure the government doesn’t cut corners and abides by the rule of law,” as the libertarian Cato Institute’s vice president of legal studies, Clark Neily, said. Opposition to the appointment of public defenders, he said, “is extraordinarily shortsighted and unfair.” Representing criminal defendants is a key to upholding our system of government and judiciary. Without it, we have no democracy.
Jackson, having represented clients charged with crimes, brings a diversity of view to our judicial system that not one of the sitting justices — in fact, no previous justice, except Justice Thurgood Marshall — could provide. It doesn’t disqualify her; it only makes her more qualified to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.