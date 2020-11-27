Charleston is in crisis. We are losing a generation to the overdose epidemic. HIV and hepatitis outbreaks plague our region. And the COVID-19 pandemic has been cruelest to those among us who were already carrying the heaviest burdens. We cannot afford to waste any opportunity to fight these challenges head on.
We believe we have a responsibility to call on Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to authorize the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response harm-reduction program as soon as possible.
Our friends and neighbors are dying, and our health care infrastructure cannot bear the burden alone. While overdose deaths have begun to decline nationwide, and in parts of West Virginia, we have not been so lucky in Kanawha County.
Furthermore, just a couple of years ago, Kanawha County would suffer an average of two HIV-positive cases connected to drug use each year. Kanawha County alone suffered more than 20 of these cases in the first nine months of 2020.
And the coronavirus pandemic makes everything harder. Our hospitals and staff are stretched like never before, but that pales in comparison to what our most vulnerable patients face. It’s no wonder that rates of substance use disorder, overdose deaths and other maladies are climbing across West Virginia.
SOAR is an important part of the solution, and we need it back at full force.
Much has been made of the syringe exchange program, which was built alongside medical professionals and closely follows the best practices in the field. There’s no question that the HIV and hepatitis outbreaks would be worse without their efforts. But that’s only the beginning.
Through rigorous data collection, SOAR volunteers have been able to document 628 lives saved by their unprecedented naloxone distribution program (which also is responsible for training more than a thousand local businesses, churches and community members to administer the lifesaving drug).
Perhaps most important, SOAR is a valuable connector. People who access SOAR’s services also get access to HIV testing, on-site medical advice and referrals, food, hygiene products, access to recovery services and more.
Since the 1920s, every effort to save the lives of people with substance use disorder has been demonized and slandered. But that doesn’t change the science. This latest controversy is costing lives, and the city has the power to end it.
Every day the investigation continues without resolution, fewer of our citizens will have access to naloxone. More will rely on used syringes out of necessity.
The 2015 city ordinance created unnecessary uncertainty. Some local news outlets believe it proves SOAR’s actions are illegal.
Medical and legal experts believe the same ordinance offers “sound legal footing” for SOAR’s vital activities. One thing everyone agrees on: the ordinance gives Chief Hunt and the state government the power to authorize the program, save lives, and ease the burden borne by the medical profession and the community at large.
We urge the chief and the DHHR to step forward and formally authorize this important program as Kanawha County and Charleston also serve as a model for the rest of the state.
Needs-based harm-reduction programs like SOAR make us all safer. They reduce the spread of communicable diseases (by as much or more than 50%). They make needle litter less common and less dangerous, by providing access to safe disposal. And they make it much more likely that people who inject drugs get connected to those in the health field — to access testing, recovery programs and other public health benefits.
We need SOAR’s help, and we need continued leadership. This administration has made real strides over the past two years — offering innovation and energy to this fight. Authorizing SOAR’s program would add to that legacy. It also will help health professionals do what they do best: Care for their patients.
We stand ready to work with you in the years to come, fighting like our lives depend on it. Because they do.