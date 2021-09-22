The devastation caused by COVID-19 has forever changed our country.
Lives have been lost and families have suffered. Our health care systems and our schools and colleges have been severely affected. Our economy has been upended. We’ve all spent more time than we would like at home. And we also have come to appreciate the security and well-being that comes with having a home.
Not too long ago, the American Dream included a job that paid livable wages, regular vacations and the purchase of a home. But today, the American Dream is different; many people need to find more than one paying job to even afford rent for a small apartment, let alone afford to buy a house.
Even before the pandemic, owning a home was out of reach for many of our state’s poorest families. According to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2015, almost 21% of households in West Virginia spent over 30% of their income on housing costs. Now, as a result of the declining economy on the one hand and ballooning home prices on the other, homeownership is even further out of reach for many.
But, there’s some encouraging news. We have a chance to support something that will make a difference for families and seniors here in West Virginia. Right now, Congress is debating where our budget priorities lie, including critical funds for social programs that West Virginians will benefit from, and that would make home buying more accessible by providing for the construction or rehabilitation of 500,000 affordable houses across the country for hardworking families.
The proposed funding includes $10 billion for the First-Generation Down Payment Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance to people who would be the first in the family to own a home or whose parents lost a home to foreclosure. The program focuses on the underserved and overlooked, gaining access to homeownership through down-payment and closing-cost assistance. The only commitment from the potential homeowner is qualifying for a mortgage and staying in the home for five years.
Homeownership is a primary factor in economic security that is passed down to future generations. Lacking generational wealth from homeownership is a huge barrier for many first-time homeowners.
West Virginians have significantly lower net worth and fewer financial assets than residents of other states, and this is especially true for Blacks and Latinos. Initiatives like this help West Virginians build wealth and also ensure that older people have more potential buyers to sell their houses to, helping them plan for a secure retirement and reaping the long-term benefits of their investments.
While encouraged by the possibility of a $10 billion investment in the First-Generation Down Payment Assistance, it might not be enough. Congress can make bigger and bolder investments to expand affordable housing options and support more potential home buyers. Housing experts, including the National Fair Housing Alliance, believe nothing short of a $100 billion investment can turn the tide in West Virginia and across the country.
We need to support and enact the Build Back Better Act that will bring so many benefits, such as free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, job creation and rental assistance, among many others.
For working families to succeed, we need to ensure homeownership is within reach. Our leaders in Washington have a once-in-a-generation chance to lift millions up the ladder of opportunity and create the long-term, intergenerational wealth that comes from homeownership. They have the power to act. And when they do, they will ensure owning a home will play a central role in allowing more of our families and friends to live their American Dream — today, tomorrow and the next.
West Virginians, and all Americans, deserve that opportunity.