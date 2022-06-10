The Kanawha County Board of Education is proposing a new excess levy request that would include $14 million over five years for building security. The board would like to hire 12 armed security guards to rotate among its 65 school facilities. I will vote for the levy regardless of this inclusion, but I think it’s time to start calculating the real cost of unfettered gun proliferation.
In addition to these 12 new employees, the county wants to obtain 57 man traps and high-tech, multibody scanning devices that scan several people at one time. I understand the need for such action in today’s world, but wow, wouldn’t it be wonderful if the school system could spend that money on things that kids really need, like counselors, aides, school nurses, classroom supplies, better classroom air quality, improved food in the cafeteria, etc.?
I spent the better part of a 45-year career in the architecture/engineering profession as an educational facility planner, retiring at the end of 2011, and having assisted in the programming, budgeting and oversight of more than 120 school facilities in West Virginia. In all of those years, except for maybe the last couple, I never once needed to address the design of a school building for the threat of intrusion by a person with a gun. In fact, it was unthinkable that such security was actually needed in a modern school.
Then it started — the first mass murder of children sitting innocently in a school trying to learn reading and writing, mathematics and the history and geography of this country, among other important things. Young lives needlessly wasted by someone, always a male, with a weapon. Clients started asking, “What can we do in the design of a school to prevent this from happening in our schools?”
Honestly, not much. Architects strive to design buildings with natural light and adequate emergency exiting. Much has been made about too many doors in a school, but they are necessary for convenience — and in case of fire. And what about windows? Should we do away with them, too? They can be shot out or otherwise destroyed, if someone really wants in the building.
But architects started to design our schools to address these issues beginning with bullet-proof glass, all exterior doors properly locked and labeled so law enforcement can find the room where the shooter is engaged, and metal detectors at entrances, for example.
But all of these things are expensive and require constant vigilance by school personnel who should rightfully be doing other things — like educating kids. Teachers should not be armed, that’s a ridiculous notion, and it will inhibit qualified teachers from wanting to teach. The profession of teaching has become a hazardous occupation.
The pool of qualified teachers is shrinking and will get much smaller if we as a society don’t do something to reduce the threat to students and teachers.
All of these things add up to lots of money being diverted to things besides educating children. It’s past time to determine the true cost of guns in our society.
As a former school planner, it is my opinion that, unless we want to send our kids to hardened, prison-like facilities, the only solution is to do something about guns.