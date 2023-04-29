Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Poverty was my mother’s midwife ... but she found a way to bring us a sense of purpose and taught us how to be valiant in the face of oppression.” — Harry Belafonte

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte, who died this week at age 96, had a special connection with West Virginia, which might have been prompted by his own experience with poverty, but was particularly connected with his daughter’s education. His daughter graduated from West Virginia State University and earned a master’s degree in community counseling from West Virginia Graduate College/Marshall University advanced studies.

The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.

