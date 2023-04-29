“Poverty was my mother’s midwife ... but she found a way to bring us a sense of purpose and taught us how to be valiant in the face of oppression.” — Harry Belafonte
Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte, who died this week at age 96, had a special connection with West Virginia, which might have been prompted by his own experience with poverty, but was particularly connected with his daughter’s education. His daughter graduated from West Virginia State University and earned a master’s degree in community counseling from West Virginia Graduate College/Marshall University advanced studies.
After the graduation ceremony at WVSU, I had the honor of taking a picture with Belafonte, only to discover that the photographer had no film in the camera.
Belafonte marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and engaged fellow actors, such as Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando and others, who raised money to resource the March on Washington.
Belafonte walked with King as he chartered his own path to greatness with integrity of purpose, passion for justice and a zeal for service in time, on time and beyond time.
Belafonte was a legendary actor, artist, entrepreneur and activist who bent history toward justice and will be honored by generations yet unborn.
The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.