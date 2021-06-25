“Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunter always glorifies the hunter.” Zimbabwean proverb
This year, Junteenth officially became the first national holiday grounded in a tradition practiced by people who had actually been enslaved — a side of the story told by the lion. The overlay of Juneteenth with West Virginia Day, with both growing out of the same historical era, distinguishes the Mountain State from other states in the Union.
For the 150th anniversary of West Virginia statehood, in 2013, the Tuesday Morning Group, a collaborative community forum that met on Charleston’s West Side, brought attention to the connection between Juneteenth and West Virginia. The group secured funding from the Division of Culture and History for a three-day celebration that began at the Culture Center and continued with events at Mary C. Snow Elementary and West Virginia State University. This year, the bonding of these celebrations strengthened.
In a recent Facebook Live event, the Rev. Paul Dunn, a native of Texas and pastor of the First Baptist Church of Charleston, revealed four important elements of Juneteenth celebrations in Texas, where they originated:
- Juneteenth amplified reunification and reconnection of the family as essential to the people’s stride toward freedom. Family picnics, reunions and other events preempted the celebration of the Fourth of July, a holiday that evokes mixed emotions for Black Americans. Ex-slaves recognized the hypocrisy that the Founding Fathers were slave owners who capitalized on the cruelty of an invisible institution while writing the Declaration of Independence.
- The celebration was anchored on a commitment to address the magnitude of illiteracy when slaves who dared to read were targets of exaggerated pain. These former slaves initiated the building of educational institutions that grew into the chain of Historically Black Colleges and universities across Texas and the South.
- These ex-slaves navigated into the political process, to strengthen the effect of their presence at tables of influence and to support the economics of recovery.
- They sued their former owners for the wealth those owners had accumulated from the slaves, likely the first expressed talk about reparations.
Words attributed to George Orwell speak to the reckoning power of truth to subvert the menace of the “Big Lie”: “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
I hope appreciation of the Juneteenth/West Virginia Day connection might extend beyond enjoying additional paid holidays and anchor us, bringing us to a recovery that leads us down a path where we could find mutual ground for celebration.