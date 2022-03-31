The membership of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP strongly supports the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
As our national NAACP president and CEO, Derrick Johnson, wrote in a recent letter to the leadership of the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Jackson’s confirmation, “The U.S. Supreme Court is crucial to the progress of Black Americans in the fight for equality. Our ability to participate fully in democracy and equally in social and economic life depends, in great measure, on the Court” and its decisions “directly impact our lives and the lives of our families, communities, and generations to come.”
Jackson’s background and experience (both lived and professional) make her extraordinarily qualified, and, as Johnson said, having her on the court will help advance our common goal of providing equal justice under the law and protecting the civil rights of all Americans.
Jackson’s nomination is significant because she would be the first Black female justice to serve on the court. In addition, her nomination is historic in other ways, as she also would bring a diversity in background, perspective and experience that is currently lacking on the court, and she will make the court more representative of those who are affected by its consequential rulings. This includes her work as a federal public defender representing indigent clients, which, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., noted in his announcement of support for Jackson’s confirmation, “is a pillar of our judicial system.”
As Manchin stated, Jackson’s “wide array of experience in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided her with a unique perspective that will serve her well on the nation’s highest court.”
Her knowledge and experience with the criminal legal system, as well as her exceptional legal and judicial credentials, along with her commitment to fairness and equal justice, will change the court for the better. We thank Manchin for his support of this historic nomination, and strongly urge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to join him in voting to confirm Jackson.
The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.