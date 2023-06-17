"Until the Lion has his own storyteller, the hunter will always have the best stories to tell." -- African Proverb
In 2022, Juneteenth was officially declared a national holiday. Yet before Juneteenth was awarded its due respect, the Charleston Branch of the NAACP had sponsored Juneteenth celebrations on Charleston’s West Side in 2021 and 2022.
Juneteenth is currently recognized by 46 States as a federal holiday as celebrations have multiplied across the country. The celebration of Juneteenth tells the story of how and why its impact overwhelms the celebration of the Fourth of July for people of African descent.
The holiday commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Texas and proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas. However, it’s most likely that the Black Telegraph, the medium of secrets exchanged among slaves by ingenious means of communication, had already alerted slaves in Texas before General Granger’s announcement officially arrived.
The Rev. Paul Anthony Dunn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Charleston and a proud native of Texas has described the back story of Juneteenth as he recently defined the four original pillars of Juneteenth which included to following:
1. The reunification of the family which had been violently separated by slavery.
2. Commitment to deal with the problem of mass illiteracy among slaves who were not allowed to read.
3. Ex-slaves were encouraged to get involved in the political process by identifying Blacks who could run for office.
4. Ex-slaves were prompted to sue their former owners whose fortunes were derived from the brutalities that slaves had endured. This was the initial stimulus of the demand for Reparations.
Finally, the color red is a dominant symbol of Juneteenth because it symbolizes blood shed and lives lost in the quest for freedom as seen in red cupcakes, water melons and red punch.
The meaning of Juneteenth is grounded in a pattern of persistent resistance that emerged from the souls of Black folks in Texas, where freedom was delayed but never denied. As such, Juneteenth appropriately comes before the Fourth of July to certify the truth that America has yet to face concerning the reality of racism woven into the fabric of the American experience.
May the force of the celebration of Juneteenth be with us now.
The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.