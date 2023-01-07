One year before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was asked by an NBC reporter “What about your Dream?” His response was “My Dream has become a nightmare.” Yet, his “I have a dream” speech delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., remains the tagline for Martin Luther King Day celebrations
The backstory of the speech confirms it was an unintended conclusion. King had drafted another ending because members of his staff who had heard it many times had advised him to do so. However, when gospel singer Mahalia Jackson saw he was headed toward his conclusion she shouted “Tell’em about the dream Martin!”
In the spirit of the moment, King shifted to the unintended ending which has been documented by the insightful author/activist Dr. Vincent Harding in his book “The Inconvenient King” and by Dr. Cornel West, author of “The Radical King.” Both justify a shift in the focus of King celebrations centered on that speech.
King’s spontaneous ending to his speech has been abused by causes contrary to his legacy. Unfortunately, West Virginia legislators have referenced his words “men should not be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character” out of context. Such abuses are contrary to his life and legacy.
The Charleston Branch of the NAACP has engaged in shifting the narrative of MLK Day from the “Dream King” to the “Healing King” in order to address issues of health disparities that have disproportionately affected the lives of African Americans.
Since December 2021, the NAACP and the Partnership of African American Churches have administered COVID vaccinations across the state with commendable success.
The Healing King focus would also overlap two of the “three evils of American society,” racism and economic injustice, that the “Inconvenient King” addressed in 1967.
MLK Day events will continue to celebrate the convenient MLK narrative because it is fashionable and safe. Yet, the voice and vision of the “Radical King” speaks to the agony of the age in the power of now.
The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP and served as ministerial assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he offered the prayer at King’s funeral.