One year before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was asked by an NBC reporter “What about your Dream?” His response was “My Dream has become a nightmare.” Yet, his “I have a dream” speech delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., remains the tagline for Martin Luther King Day celebrations

The backstory of the speech confirms it was an unintended conclusion. King had drafted another ending because members of his staff who had heard it many times had advised him to do so. However, when gospel singer Mahalia Jackson saw he was headed toward his conclusion she shouted “Tell’em about the dream Martin!”

The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP and served as ministerial assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he offered the prayer at King’s funeral.

