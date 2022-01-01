Archbishop Desmond Tutu was South Africa’s Nobel Prize-winning icon, who bent history as a powerful and courageous voice for nonviolence, reconciliation and peace, while declaring himself a “prisoner of hope.”
His legacy of moral courage anchored in his compassion that he felt people’s pain and shared their joy, energized his work as formidable foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights.
In 1990, after 27 years in prison, Nelson Mandela spent his first night of freedom at Tutu’s residence in Cape Town.
Later, in that same year I was privileged to travel to South Africa in a delegation of Black pastors and leaders who had participated in the anti-apartheid movement in America. After meeting with Mandela at his residence in Soweto we met with Archbishop Tutu in Cape Town
In his book “God Has a Dream: A Vision of Hope for Our Time,” Tutu wrote: “When we see others as the enemy, we risk becoming what we hate. When we oppress others, we end up oppressing ourselves. All of our humanity is dependent upon recognizing the humanity in others … Enemies are always friends waiting to be made.”
The empowering presence of the archbishop advanced the agenda of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that brought the end of apartheid in South Africa, accountability for oppressors and respect to its victims which served as foundational principles fo the work of Restorative Justice.
Finally, it is noteworthy that Archbishop Tutu died during the celebration of Kwanzaa, a festival observed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, whose founder, Ron Karenga, inseparably linked the moral imperative of “Imani” (faith) as vital for unity in the family, community, nation and race to ensure the well-being of the world.
The Rev. Ron English is president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.