Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is in the news a lot these days. An important voice in the ongoing negotiations over infrastructure and the budget, Manchin is at the center of some of our nation’s most important conversations.
Among them are those debates happening as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. In that capacity, Manchin has the opportunity to raise revenue without costing taxpayers money while tackling an oft-neglected problem: the outdated federal oil and gas program.
Manchin has raised these issues before. At a hearing last year in his committee, representatives of the Bureau of Land Management and other senators made a compelling case for why Congress should make commonsense reforms to the broken oil and gas leasing system. Manchin himself called some of the loopholes “a pretty large loss to the taxpayer” that “makes no sense to me at all.”
I urge him to use his power to fix these problems.
His comments referenced a loophole in the leasing program known as noncompetitive leasing a vestige from the past that lets speculators scoop up public land for oil and gas leasing without bidding on them at a competitive auction. By putting down a measly $1.50 per acre in a backroom deal, these bad actors secured noncompetitive leases on nearly 3 million acres of public land — an area larger than Yellowstone National Park — between 2010 and 2019. That represents nearly a quarter of all land leased during that time, at bargain-basement prices. Land leased noncompetitively almost never enters production but becomes unfavorable for other uses, including those that drive economic activity, like outdoor recreation.
It gets worse. While states have begun to charge oil and gas companies more to drill on state land, federal royalty rates have remained unchanged since 1920. The federal government’s failure to keep pace with states has cost American taxpayers up to $12.4 billion in revenue from oil and gas drilling on federal land from 2010 through 2019. This revenue could have funded schools, lowered the cost of health care or been used to maintain our nation’s public land. Instead, it stayed in the pockets of oil and gas CEOs.
Furthermore, oil and gas CEOs have left behind tens of thousands of orphaned oil wells that leak harmful pollutants into the air and water, and make the surrounding land unsuitable for recreation or wildlife conservation. Because the rates of the bonds that are supposed to act as insurance for our public land in case oil and gas companies go bankrupt and are not able to clean up the wells that they have drilled have not been updated in over 60 years, it is taxpayers like you and me who most often pay the exorbitant costs — to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Put simply, the federal oil and gas program is a mess, and it is costing all of us taxpayers money, and for no good reason. Already, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would fix some of these problems. This includes ending noncompetitive leasing, updating royalty rates with bipartisan support and building on the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill — which provided funds to clean up orphaned wells — modernizing bonding rates to ensure it is oil and gas CEOs, not taxpayers, who pay to clean them up, and so we don’t find ourselves in such dire straits again.
As Manchin has rightfully pointed out, noncompetitive leasing does not exist in the coal leasing program. But that is just one of the many other loopholes in the federal oil and gas program that must be closed.
Manchin understands the significance of these problems. Now, he can help make the needed reforms a reality in the coming weeks. When he does, he’ll be leading the way to protect our public land and preserve our tax dollars.